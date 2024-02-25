What is an ideal offseason blueprint for the Ravens?

The Baltimore Ravens had largely a successful 2023 season, winning 13 games before falling just short of reaching the Super Bowl. They won the division, earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and advanced to the AFC championship game for the first time in a decade.

However, despite all of these accomplishments, they still fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl. Now, after fielding arguably the best overall roster in the league this past season, the Ravens face a challenging offseason ahead.

General Manager Eric DeCosta and the team’s brain trust must attempt to maintain a championship-caliber roster with limited cap space and more than 20 unrestricted free agents hitting the market.

What does the blueprint for a successful offseason look like for the Ravens? Here are five key objectives the Ravens should pursue in the coming months.

1. Retain Justin Madubuike

Madubuike is the Ravens’ top unrestricted free agent hitting the market. The fourth-year defensive lineman is coming off a breakout 2023 season, which came at an ideal time for him before free agency.

No. 92 totaled 13 sacks on the year, which was more than he had in the previous three seasons combined. Madubuike was the leading pass-rusher on a defense that led the league in sacks and his sack total led all interior defensive lineman in the NFL. He also set career-highs in tackles (56), tackles-for-loss (12) and quarterback hits (33), among other categories. All three of these ranked first on the defense.

It’s not impossible that this version of Madubuike could prove to be a bit of an outlier, but he’s also just entering his prime at 26 years old. If his performance in 2023 is even his ceiling moving forward, that makes him an extremely valuable player.

The Ravens can franchise tag him to ensure he’ll be on the roster in 2024, which would carry a cap hit of around $22 million. Alternatively, they could work out a long-term extension, which could be done even after using the franchise tag as well. Either way, keeping Madubuike in Baltimore should be a top priority if not the No. 1 focus.

2. Re-sign Jadeveon Clowney or Kyle Van Noy

Where would the Ravens have been this past season without the services of Clowney and Van Noy? It’s hard to say their defense would have been nearly as dominant. Both veteran edge rushers exceeded expectations and proved to be incredible bargain signings.

Clowney joined the team late in the offseason while Van Noy was signed early in the regular season. With Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo out of the fold due to injury, and Odafe Oweh dealing with health issues as well, the Ravens desperately needed edge rusher production and stability.

The result? Both players had their best or near-best career seasons in many key statistical areas. Clowney finished second on the roster in sacks (9.5) and quarterback hits (19) while adding two forced fumbles and 23 pressures. Van Noy meanwhile also had two forced fumbles with a career-high nine sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 12 pressures.

Given Bowser and Ojabo’s injury history, the former of which may not be on the roster in 2024, it’d be beneficial for the Ravens to retain at least one of Clowney or Van Noy. Oweh and rising sophomore Tavius Robinson are currently the only two returning contributors at the position.

Both players are on the opposite end of 30 years old now but proved to have plenty left in the tank this past season. Having either back in the fold would be much-needed insurance and lessen the need to either sign another free agent or draft an edge rusher early.

3. Add another offensive playmaker

The Ravens fielded their most talented group of playmakers on offense in the Lamar Jackson era last season. The majority of their skill position players are returning under contract in 2024, but adding another playmaker this offseason should still be a priority.

Offensive starters Gus Edwards and Odell Beckham Jr. are unrestricted free agents and may not be likely to return. J.K. Dobbins’ contract is also up. At running back, that leaves Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell, returning from a torn ACL, as the only players under contract. The Ravens are in better shape at wide receiver but could still use another high-level talent.

Should Beckham depart, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and recently re-signed Nelson Agholor profile as the team’s top three wideouts. Only Flowers is signed beyond the 2024 season, though. Restocking with another young receiving talent this year makes sense. A big-bodied wideout with jump-ball, contested-catch ability seems like an ideal fit alongside their current crop of pass-catchers.

Having an elite tight end duo with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely certainly helps in the receiving area. However, the Ravens are an injury or two away from being quite thin on playmakers. It can never hurt to have too many and the Ravens would be wise to act as such.

4. Draft a cornerback and offensive tackle in their first three selections

Two other positions where the Ravens need reinforcements are cornerback and offensive tackle, as they have question marks at each. The Ravens are heavy on veterans at both positions and have not drafted early-round, high-level talent in these areas in awhile.

Not since 2018 have the Ravens drafted an offensive tackle in the first three rounds. That was Orlando Brown Jr. Prior to that, their highest-drafted tackle was Ronnie Stanley. Given Stanley’s continuous injury struggles, the Ravens should now be planning for an eventual or immediate successor with long-term upside.

Morgan Moses, the starter at right tackle of the past two seasons, is under contract for only one more season and is turning 33 years old soon. This year’s draft class is regarded as strong with offensive tackle talent, so the timing is good for the Ravens to land one.

Similarly, the Ravens haven’t used one of their first three picks on a cornerback since taking Marlon Humphrey in 2017. Humphrey played his fewest games in a season last year (10) and was out of the lineup with multiple different injuries for stretches. The Ravens were fortunate Brandon Stephens stepped up with a breakout campaign and stopgap veterans like Arthur Maulet and Ronald Darby exceeded expectations as well.

Only Humphrey, Stephens, and a couple of previous unproven mid-round draft picks (Damarion Williams, Jalyn Armour-Davis) are under contract for 2024. Restocking the cup board with a high-end cornerback talent should also be on the to-do list.

5. Acquire another true safety

One of the Ravens’ other top unrestricted free agents is safety Geno Stone. The former seventh-round pick is set to hit the open market after a career-best season in 2023, where he finished second in the NFL in interceptions with seven. Stone is in-line for a significant pay increase and starting role, both of which Baltimore may not be able to offer.

As such, losing Stone is a real if not probable possibility. If that does happen, the Ravens would be left without a third safety alongside Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton. That’s been an important role the past two seasons, as Hamilton has played a lot of snaps in the nickel rather than as the second safety.

To maintain their flexibility in the backend, as well as have better depth and injury insurance, having a reliable third safety is a needed addition. With Brandon Stephens having moved into a full-time cornerback role, that’s even more the case.

The Ravens should have options in the middle rounds of the draft or could add a veteran later in free agency for a reduced cost.