Ravens News 2/23: WR Situation

Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

CREAM OF THE CROP Baltimore Ravens Head coach: John Harbaugh | Offensive coordinator: Todd Monken | Defensive coordinator: Zach Orr Harbaugh is undoubtedly one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and the addition of Monken on the offensive side helped Lamar Jackson win his second MVP. Mike Macdonald was another great coach for Harbaugh as he fielded the best defense in the league this year. That led to him being one of the hottest head-coaching prospects, and he has now taken over for Pete Carroll in Seattle. Meanwhile, Orr, who is a former Raven linebacker, appears to be a solid replacement, having been with the organization for several seasons now.

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer

Right Guy, Wrong Time? Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert All of these couples are in love, all are married, and each had an extravagant wedding. And by “extravagant wedding,” I mean that each of these quarterbacks is signed to a contract worth a quarter of a billion dollars. But the billion-dollar question for this group is whether these teams found the right man at the wrong time. None of these relationships will feel fulfilled until they win a Super Bowl. But until that happens, these couples will just be secondary characters in Mahomes and Kansas City’s love story. Mahomes has ended three of Buffalo’s past four playoff runs. He just went into Baltimore and ended the season for the best Ravens team of Jackson’s career. Herbert’s lone playoff appearance was an epic Chargers collapse versus Jacksonville, Mahomes is 8-2 vs. the Chargers since he entered the league, and the Chiefs are on an eight-year winning streak in the AFC West. Burrow is the only quarterback not named Tom Brady to beat Mahomes in the playoffs, but even Burrow needed overtime to do it—and he didn’t finish the job for the Bengals in the Super Bowl. All of these quarterbacks will need to go through Mahomes if they want to have their own love story—or else their version of the Mahomes era will just be a tragedy.

Kevin Patra, NFL.com

Season in Review Flowers set the franchise rookie record for both receptions (77) and receiving yards (858), and was the team’s leading receiver. Beckham led the team in yards per catch (16.1) but was hampered by injuries and scored just three touchdowns. Bateman (32 catches, 367 yards, one touchdown) played a career high 16 games and Agholor (35 catches, 381 yards, four touchdowns) was steady as a complementary receiver. What to Watch This Offseason Agholor agreed to a one-year contract Sunday and became the first piece of the offseason puzzle to fall into place. It remains to be seen if Beckham will return, but either way, the Ravens could draft another wide receiver Day 1 or 2 or sign a veteran wideout this offseason to add depth to the room. Wallace could move up the depth chart and take over as the returner if Duvernay does not re-sign.

Brad Spielberger, PFF

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic