Geno Stone says ‘Baltimore is always home, but business is business’

The Baltimore Ravens have a slew of pending unrestricted free agents coming of career-best years in 2023 and are slated to hit the open market on March 13. Among those names is four-year veteran safety Geno Stone.

Stone’s breakout season was arguably the biggest surprise of anyone on the team given that he was projected to play a rotational role in three safety packages. However, a second straight injury-hampered season for veteran Marcus Williams opened the door for Stone to again receive extended playing time.

Stone made the absolute most of the unforeseen opportunity. He finished second in the league and first in the AFC with a career-high, team-leading seven interceptions in 17 games including 11 starts.

After not reaching terms with the Ravens before the deadline to extend players with void years on their 2023 contracts, he will get a chance to gauge his value on the market. Stone’s services as a proven ball hawk could be in high demand.

In a Tuesday interview with NFL Network’s Patrick Claybon on NFL Total Access, Stone expressed his love for the Ravens and the city where he played the first four career seasons. However, he also acknowledged the reality of his situation and the opportunity awaiting him in free agency. Stone can land generational wealth for himself and his family with his next contract, which will most certainly eclipse his career earnings to this point of just over $4.1 million per Spotrac.

“At the end of the day, Baltimore is always home, but business is business,” Stone said. “You know that being in this league this long. I’ve been through it all, especially my rookie year. I just want to be somewhere I’m appreciated, you know, who wants me and for me to be a starter, whatever it may be. I just want my value to be there.”

Stone reflected on his humble beginnings as a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, where the Ravens selected him at No. 219 overall out of Iowa. He was waived during his rookie season before being brought back following a brief stint with the Houston Texans. He credited his rise to prominence to the support he received from seasoned veteran players who followed similar paths early on in his career.

“I had a guy, Anthony Levine, that was next to me every day and preaching what to do,” Stone said. “I just kind of followed what he did. His lead. He was in the league for 12 years, so I had a guy like that to lean on. And guys like Chuck Clark, the other guys I could name, but I’ll say Anthony Levine was probably the main one. The guy that had been through the kind of same process I was going through and kind of just staying by his side and picking his brain each day. He told me one day, he said, ‘You’re gonna make it one day. Just make sure you’re going through the process and stay humble.’”

The 24-year-old is the latest in a line of former late-round or undrafted safeties who earned their stripes on special teams and worked their way from rotational pieces to being starting caliber playmakers. That list includes the likes of Levine, Clark, and DeShon Elliott. Given his age and the timing of his performance in 2023, he will likely garner the biggest second contract of the bunch as well.

According to Spotrac, Stone is projected to receive a three-year deal worth $21.6 million with an average annual salary of $7.2 million. Those estimated figures would almost definitely price him out of the Ravens’ range given their limited resources and more pressing needs, such as trying to retain Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. They may also prioritize re-signing either of their 10-year veteran outside linebackers who either tied or set career- highs with 9+ sacks in 2023.

As unfortunate as it will be to see Stone likely sign elsewhere, the Ravens have shown a track record of drafting and developing safeties in the later rounds, or acquiring them as undrafted free agents.

There’s a chance they could sign a proven veteran for around the minimum in the second or third wave of free agency, as well as select one with one of their two seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft. Adding experienced players during training camp or after final cuts is how the Ravens found many of their key contributors on defense for incredible bargains this past season.