Ravens News 2/22: OL Facelift

Bo Smolka, PressBox

New Faces, Same Idea The Ravens’ defense in 2024 could undergo major changes, with more than a dozen players set to hit free agency in March. That includes Pro Bowl picks Queen and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, and defensive backs Arthur Maulet, Ronald Darby and Geno Stone. There also figure to be at least three new coaches, and Orr said filling out that defensive staff topped his to-do list once he earned the defensive coordinator job. Orr’s task will be to assimilate any new faces into the scheme, but with the organization’s history, and the punishing reputation of the AFC North, players know what they sign up for. Indeed, to a college player on a predraft visit, a wide-eyed rookie or a veteran on a midseason tryout, posters of Lewis, Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata and other thumpers on the walls of the team’s Under Armour Performance Center convey the message loud and clear. “It starts up top, with Coach Harbaugh,” Hamilton said. “Everything he preaches [is] just physicality on both sides of the ball and special teams. It’s just the way that we operate. … I feel like they do a good job of drafting people who have that mindset, signing people who have that mindset. Even if you may not [have it] when you come in, you adapt once you get here. You really have no choice.” Hamilton and Smith are two of the poster boys for this generation of Ravens defenders — fast, physical players who are fundamentally sound tacklers and who exact punishment upon anyone who harbors the idea of carrying the ball against them.

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Putting the franchise tag on Madubuike would be pricey. The tag for defensive tackles is projected to be a one-year, $21 million tender, which ranks behind two positions — quarterbacks ($36 million) and linebackers ($22.7 million) — as far as cost. He made $2.7 million last season. Baltimore can gain a total of $26.6 million in cap room by restructuring the contracts of Smith, Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and safety Marcus Williams. The team would convert these salaries into bonuses, lowering their cap numbers for this season but increasing them in future years. Another option is getting offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey to take pay cuts. Both have not lived up to expectations because of injuries, and both have salaries among the five highest on the team. Humphrey is scheduled to make $11.75 million this season, and Stanley is due to make $11 million. It could be one of the more complicated offseasons for the Ravens, and the franchise tag involving Madubuike will play a large part in it.

From a 50,000-foot view, 12 of the 14 playoff teams this season finished in the top half of the league in pressure rate, and 11 of those 14 teams ranked in the top half in pressure rate from Week 11 through Week 18, with the Bills, Eagles and Buccaneers being the exceptions. Pressure can come from a pass rusher beating the blocker across from him cleanly, from a quarterback bailing out of a clean pocket or from a quarterback holding onto the ball too long due to coverage and lack of receiver separation, among other reasons. Generating a quick pressure (occurring in under 2.5 seconds) eliminates many variables, as it’s more predicated on a pass rusher immediately beating the pass blocker off the line of scrimmage. Similar to overall pressure metrics, 11 of the 14 playoff teams this season finished in the top half of the league in quick pressure rate, with the Chiefs, Packers and Buccaneers being the deviants. Both Super Bowl participants proved a larger point: While pressure may come in different forms, it’s critical to postseason success. Neither defense led the league in any of the surface-level pressure metrics, but both found ways to generate pressure that best suited their respective personnel, ultimately helping their teams secure a spot on the game’s biggest stage. Teams that can pass the ball more efficiently and effectively than others will win a lot of games, but those that find unique ways to disrupt the aerial attack are poised to go the distance.

Luke Jones, Baltimore Positive

Kevin Zeitler filled a significant hole at right guard after the Ravens struggled there in 2020 enduring Marshal Yanda’s retirement, but their lack of urgency to extend the almost-34-year-old dates back to last offseason. Though something still coming together isn’t impossible, Baltimore going in a different direction seems likely now. Ben Cleveland has played fewer snaps over the last two seasons combined than he did as a rookie, but PFF graded him favorably filling in for Zeitler the last two years. This is a contract season for Cleveland, and Baltimore would gladly take a Ben Powers-like performance out of him. Given the offseason attrition and limited cap resources, DeCosta will need to take some roster-building gambles. Barring a market that’s much softer than expected for Derrick Henry, betting real money on a 30-year-old with such mileage continuing to defy logic isn’t particularly high on my wish list. Draft a back. With Zeitler unlikely to return, Morgan Moses entering a contract year, and Ronnie Stanley not playing up to his compensation, the offensive line is nearing a substantial facelift. However, finding an immediate replacement for Stanley is a tall order picking 30th. Drafting someone with 2025 starter upside is more realistic.