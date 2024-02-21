Report: Baltimore County Police close Zay Flowers investigation with no charges

Earlier this month it was reported by The Baltimore Banner that Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was being investigated for alleged domestic assault.

Now, once more according to reports from The Baltimore Banner’s Justin Fenton and Tim Prudente, the Baltimore County Police have closed the investigation into Flowers with no charges.

A woman showed up to the Acton Police Department in Massachusetts last month to report a “violent domestic incident” involving an NFL player in Owings Mills. She told police that the suspect’s brother drew a gun, according to police records released Tuesday. She declined to identify the NFL player or seek further action from law enforcement, officers wrote. Instead, she questioned police about what would happen if she filed a report. She told officers “it was a really bad ten minutes but [she] hasn’t been scared since,” according to police records. She also told them “he has too much to lose and that he is too smart to do something like that.”

The woman did not file a police report and officers connected her to Flowers through social media.

According to Acton Police, from The Baltimore Banner: