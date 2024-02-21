Ravens 2023 position review: Tight Ends

The 2023 season is in the books and the offseason is officially underway for all 32 teams around the league. Before completely turning the page toward free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, taking time to assess the performances of each position group on the Baltimore Ravens is a useful exercise in determining what went right or wrong, and where to go from here.

In this article series, I’ll break down how each player at every position fared this past year and their 2024 outlook. Up next is the one that is filled with explosive playmakers who are matchup nightmares in coverage, the tight ends.

Mark Andrews

The three-time Pro Bowler was on pace for another stellar season before suffering a severe ankle injury on a hip drop tackle in Week 11 that knocked him out of commission until the AFC Championship game. Prior to his unfortunate injury setback, Andrews had recorded 45 receptions on 61 targets for 544 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. Despite missing the final six games of the regular season, he still finished third on the team in targets and receiving yards, second in catches, and first in touchdown receptions.

Thanks to the contributions of the next player on this list, the six-year veteran’s absence didn’t devastate the Ravens’ passing attack. However, he remains quarterback Lamar Jackson’s most trusted target and that won’t be subject to change as long as he is healthy and available moving forward.

Isaiah Likely

The 2022 fourth-rounder showed impressive flashes as a rookie when Andrews was out but he was on pace for a sophomore slump with just nine catches on 12 targets for 89 receiving yards through the first 11 games of the season. Likely made the most of his more featured role in the offense down the stretch after Andrews was injured and recorded 25 receptions on 34 targets for 372 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the final six games of the regular season combined with two postseason games.

Likely established himself as one of the best at the position in the entire league by the end of the season, giving the the Ravens two such players with him and Andrews. He proved that he is too explosive of a playmaker to not continue to be consistently featured more in the offense moving forward. Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken did an excellent job of utilizing two tight end sets at the University of Georgia for the two-time national champion Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. With some expected turnover at the wide receiver position and limited resources in free agency, leaning into the strength of their current pass-catching group makes the most sense.

Charlie Kolar

The Ravens’ other 2022 fourth-round pick at the position appeared in 15 games and while he didn’t have a huge role on offense as a pass catcher, his contributions as a run blocker were key to the team’s success on the ground, especially in the red zone. Kolar saw more snaps on special teams than he did offensively (251-230) but was able to record career highs in targets (nine), receptions (seven), and receiving yards (87) and scored his first career touchdown.

Heading into his third season, Kolar could see an expanded role in the passing game if the Ravens aren’t able to bring in a notable addition at receiver in the early rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. Either way, he will still have a role as the Ravens’ primary blocking tight end while remaining a core special teams contributor.

Patrick Ricard

The four-time Pro Bowler had his role and job security called into question following the hiring of Monken but he proved that he belongs in any version of the Ravens’ offense with his ability to essentially be an extra tight end and lineman rolled into one. He appeared in all 17 games and recorded five receptions on nine targets for 52 receiving yards, including a long of 28 yards and his sixth career touchdown.

Ricard will be entering the final year of his current contract in 2024 barring an extension between now and the start of the upcoming season. Even though he plays a position that is sparsely used around the league, his ability to be a punishing blocker in the run game as well as one-on-one pass protection on the end of the line will be indispensable as long as he’s on the team.