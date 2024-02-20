Report: Ravens to lose Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams to New Orleans Saints

With the way that the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff has been poached since the end of their 2023 campaign, it’s still baffling how they didn’t wind up Super Bowl champions. According to a report from Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football on Monday night, the list of departures will now include Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams as he is set to join the coaching staff of the New Orleans Saints as their new wide receivers coach after interviewing for the position last week.

The Saints have hired Keith Williams to be their receivers coach, per source. It is a two-year deal. Williams last served as the assistant receivers coach in Baltimore. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 20, 2024

Williams had been serving on the staff of Ravens’ Head Coach John Harbaugh since the 2021 season, first serving as a pass game specialist before having the title of assistant receivers coach added to his resume last year. Prior to arriving in Baltimore, he built a reputation as one of the best individual position coaches who was renowned around the league after he worked with and helped develop some of the best wideouts in the league, including multi-time All-Pros Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.

In his first year with the Ravens, Williams assisted in the development of former first-rounder Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown into the team’s first 1,000-plus-yard receiver since 2016. This past season, he helped Ravens Wide Receivers Coach Greg Lewis guide 2023 first-rounder Zay Flowers to a standout rookie season in which he broke multiple franchise records for first-year pass catchers and finished with 86 catches on 121 targets for 1,014 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 18 games including the playoffs.

Williams will be heading back to New Orleans where he coached wide receivers at Tulane University from 2012-2014. With the Saints, he will be taking over for Kodi Burns, who held the position for the past two seasons and is a 12-year coaching veteran. He will be at the helm of a talented group of receivers that is highlighted by young rising star Chris Olave who has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. It also features Pro Bowlers Rashid Shaheed and Michael Thomas.

In other coaching-related news, former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes will be joining one of his former defensive coordinators, Mike Macdonald, in the Pacific Northwest to begin his coaching career. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPCR in Houston, after interviewing with the Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers for linebackers coach vacancies, he is joining Mike Macdonald with the Seattle Seahawks as an assistant linebackers coach.