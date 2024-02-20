Ravens News 2/20: Extension Candidates

C.J. Doon, The Baltimore Sun

Will there be any contract extensions? The Ravens have often rewarded young players with contract extensions before they enter free agency. Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, tight end Mark Andrews and Smith, now part of the team’s nucleus, are just a few of the recent examples. Cornerback Brandon Stephens might be the next in line. A 2021 third-round draft pick, Stephens moved from safety to corner this season and thrived, recording 74 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions while playing nearly every defensive snap in 16 games. The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal. While signing Stephens to an extension would not create immediate cap space, it would help solidify a cornerback room that has struggled to find a reliable partner for Humphrey. If the Ravens are looking to clear cap space, perhaps an extension for fullback Patrick Ricard makes sense. The four-time All-Pro turns 30 in May and played just 39% of the snaps in a more spread-out offense this past season under new coordinator Todd Monken, but he’s been a standout blocker for the league’s best rushing attack. The Ravens could also choose to cut Ricard, who carries a $4 million base salary in the final year of his deal, but that seems unlikely given his role. The Ravens also have until March 2 to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option for outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and wide receiver Rashod Bateman, their 2021 first-round picks. Given how much of a financial commitment that would be — $12 million for Oweh, $13 million for Bateman — for a pair of players who have yet to deliver consistent production, it seems likely the Ravens will decline.

What to Watch This Offseason Can Mitchell return from his injury by Week 1? Will Dobbins and/or Edwards re-sign with Baltimore or move on once free agency begins? These are just a few questions that need to be answered, and it would not be surprising to see Baltimore draft a running back or add a veteran to fill out the running back room. “Obviously, we do have some free agents, and it was a challenge this year, with J.K.’s injury, which was unfortunate and terrible for us, and then with Keaton,” DeCosta said. “We’ll see where things kind of lay with Gus and J.K. – both are two guys that I have a lot of respect for and have been two outstanding players for us over the past three or four years. We’ll look at the draft, we’ll look at free agency.”

Randy Mueller, The Athletic

3. Justin Madubuike Madubuike is a really good player who projects to a Pro Bowl level in any scheme. He shocks blockers on impact with heavy hands and explosive strength but can also beat you with quickness and agility. He blends all criteria better than any defensive tackle on this list. The Ravens often let players walk for compensatory picks, but Madubuike is a different caliber of player. The franchise tag or an extension seems likely. 48. Gus Edwards Edwards was the biggest surprise for me when watching this running back class. He has power and agility, and he’s always falling forward. Even though he is older, he has juice and acceleration, both laterally and vertically. He also has less than half of the career touches (729) that Barkley (1,489) and Jacobs (1,502) have. Edwards also has a great nose for sticks and has been way underutilized in the pass game. He has very good hands, can adjust outside his frame and will break tackles after the catch. 50. Odell Beckham Jr. Opportunities and targets were limited for OBJ this season, but his skills and talent are still evident. He can run, he has the explosive ability to separate and he draws pass interference penalties as well as any other player in the NFL. He adjusts well to off-target throws and catches with his hands on par with the league’s elite. Even with his injury history, there is plenty more in the tank here if he should desire to move teams again.

Bo Smolka, PressBox

In his first season with the Ravens, Agholor, 30, caught 35 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns. He played in all 17 games and his veteran presence showed up in more than just his statistics. Agholor was the only Ravens receiver to appear in all 17 games and caught at least one pass in 13 of them. He had a season-high five receptions in three different games. The Ravens’ receiver room could face more turnover this offseason, with Beckham and Devin Duvernay both headed to free agency in March, but general manager Eric DeCosta expressed confidence in a group headlined by Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The late-season emergence of tight end Isaiah Likely also adds another element to the passing game. “We’ll talk to guys and look at potentially bringing guys back, but I feel really good about where we are,” DeCosta said at his season-ending news conference. “We have a lot of guys that can make plays. … I would expet the receiver room to be very strong next year and very productive.”

Trevor Sikkema, PFF