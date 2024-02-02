Ravens News 2/2: In-house Promotion

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

Under Macdonald, Baltimore also had a dominant defense this season, becoming the first team in the modern era of the NFL to lead the league in sacks (60), takeaways (31) and points allowed per game (16.1). That just scratches the surface, too. The Ravens were also first in passing yards allowed per play, first in rushing touchdowns allowed per game and second in overall yards allowed per play. Over the past two seasons under Macdonald, Baltimore’s defense ranked in the top five in scoring, total yards, rushing yards, red zone touchdown rate and third-down conversion rate. It wasn’t just the gaudy numbers the Ravens put up, it was how they achieved them. Baltimore generated 143 quarterback pressures this season. That was just the 16th highest total in the league, but the Ravens also blitzed just 21.9% of the time, the eighth-lowest rate in the NFL. Only four teams — the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Houston Texans — generated more pressures with a lower blitz rate, and three of them made the playoffs, including the 49ers, who are in the Super Bowl. Macdonald achieved that success by disguising his rushes, sometimes rushing linebackers and dropping defensive linemen into coverage and rushing a cornerback off the edge, among other things, as a way to create chaos and confusion without using more than four rushers. “I’ve been saying it since I got here, Mike Macdonald is the smartest defensive coordinator I’ve ever had,” Clowney said. “He puts the guys in the right position. … He leaves nothing that we haven’t seen going into a game that we haven’t seen during the week.”

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

Harbaugh promoted inside linebackers coach Zach Orr into the defensive coordinator role, a relatively surprising development, given Orr has just three years of position coach experience. The Ravens, though, view the 31-year-old as a rising star in the coaching profession and understood that there was a good chance they’d lose him to another team if they didn’t promote him. Orr is close to Macdonald and it was widely expected that he was going to follow him to Seattle and become his defensive coordinator. The Green Bay Packers were also interested in Orr for their defensive coordinator opening. The Ravens, however, did not want to risk losing Orr and they opted to promote him, eschewing a few other coveted internal candidates. Orr has developed a strong rapport with the Ravens players, including Smith, the outspoken leader of the team’s defense. Orr’s energy and charisma are evident both on the sidelines, where he’s regularly exhorting and celebrating with the players, and on the practice field, where he sprints from drill to drill. He’s known as an energetic leader and motivator, who can reach and relate to players, and who has put in the time to learn what it takes to be an effective coach.

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Jonathon Macri, PFF

DI JUSTIN MADUBUIKE 2023 was a true breakout season for Madubuike, who improved his pass-rush grade and doubled his pass-rush production from 2022. Madubuike posted 32 pressures in 2022 and brought that number up to 64 in 2023, which ranked sixth among interior defensive linemen. He also more than doubled his sack production, going from 5.5 in 2022 to 13 this past year, in large part thanks to an NFL-record-tying 11 straight games with at least a half-sack. Madubuike continued his strong play into the playoffs, posting 13 pressures and a half-sack to go along with a 76.7 pass-rush grade and a 78.7 overall grade across two games. He also cracked the top 15 at his position in PFF WAR for the first time in his career. At just 26 years old, Madubuike is likely to push for a deal similar to what Daron Payne got from the Washington Commanders last offseason (four years, $90 million).

Aaron Schatz, ESPN