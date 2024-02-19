Mock Draft Monday Roundup: Ravens prioritize edge rush and pass protection help

In the latest rounds of mock drafts, analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens putting an emphasis on adding more pass rush help on the edge or strengthening the offensive line in the first round. The most commonly projected prospect in multi-round mocks was a former standout Pac-12 wide receiver with explosive playmaking ability in the second round.

The latest mock drafts pertaining to the Ravens:

NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund [February 9]

No. 30 — Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA It’s very close in my model between Latu and North Carolina WR Devontez Walker as the best fit for the Ravens here, but Latu’s value at the edge-rushing position slightly wins out. The pre-draft medical evaluations for Latu will be something to monitor, as he did have a serious neck injury at Washington before transferring to UCLA. If Baltimore were to go in a different direction at the position, next up would be Darius Robinson from Mizzou.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [February 18]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri Odafe Owen has progressed nicely in his fledgling career, but Baltimore could use another pass rusher, especially in the event Jadeveon Clowney does not return. Darius Robinson brings more power to the table than his finesse counterpart.

The Ringer’s Ben Solak [February 14]

No. 30 — Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington The Ravens have a ton of questions at offensive line. Right guard Kevin Zeitler is on his last legs; left tackle Ronnie Stanley had his snap counts managed this year; left guard John Simpson was just an average starter. Fautanu won’t be the solution to all of those problems, but he could be a solution to any one. A college tackle, Fautanu could audition as Stanley’s backup in camp, but his immediate playing time (and best NFL role) might come on the interior, where his average quickness can more easily be hidden.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole [February 17]

No. 30 — Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State Ravens go best player available here, and that just so happens to be another Penn State pass rusher in Chop Robinson. He reunites with Odafe Oweh as Baltimore improves its pass-rush depth.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter [February 12]

No. 30 — Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State Beebe will have to prove his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the Ravens could see him as a younger version of Kevin Zeitler, who is headed for free agency. There are not many college linemen who can switch between both tackle spots and left guard in the same game, which is something Beebe did multiple times last season. No. 62 — Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon No. 93 — Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [February 16]

No. 30 — Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois Another beefy but polished defensive lineman for the Ravens. Newton was awesome at Illinois and can really rush the passer.

Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice and Charles McDonald [February 16]

No. 30 — Graham Barton, OL, Duke Offensive line is one of the few holes the Ravens have and they could plug a few of them by selecting Barton. He played left tackle at a high level, but his size may have teams trying to put him at guard — where he still projects to play well at the next level. He could very quickly become their Kevin Zeitler replacement and solidify the line for years to come.

NFL.com’s Dan Parr [February 16]

No. 30 — Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State An offensive lineman could be the play for the Ravens in Round 1. In this case, they decide to give Lamar Jackson a receiver who can win jump-ball battles and be a menace in the red zone.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson [February 15]

No. 30 — Amarius Mims OT, Georgia Mims has top-10 potential when he’s healthy, something he struggled with for much of the 2023 season.

Yahoo Sports’ River Wells [February 16]

No. 30 — Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia With Ravens wideout Zay Flowers currently in the middle of an off-field investigation, McConkey would make sense as either a replacement for him or as someone who could compliment him and further open up the Ravens’ passing game with Lamar Jackson.

Sharp Football Analysis’ Ryan McCrystal [February 14]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Holes are opening up on the interior offensive line, and there is a long-term question at right tackle as 33-year-old Morgan Moses enters the final year of his contract. Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton would be an ideal fit at right tackle. Duke’s Graham Barton may also have the versatility to play guard initially before shifting outside to tackle.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry [February 16]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri One of the better ‘tweeners in this year’s draft class, Robinson seems like the kind of player the Ravens would be able to slot into their system and help him find immediate success. If the Ravens lose Justin Madubuike to free agency, they’ll be looking for grind-it-out pass-rush help up front.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings [February 17]