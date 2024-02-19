Ravens News 2/19: SB Window

3. Baltimore Ravens The Ravens’ disappointing home loss in the AFC Championship Game should not keep Lamar Jackson’s squad from making another run at the title next season. The two-time MVP will be even more comfortable in the Ravens’ offense after another offseason of work mastering Todd Monken’s system. Though Jackson will likely lose a few experienced playmakers on the perimeter (SEE: pending free agents Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor), the further development of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Isaiah Likelyshould keep the offense humming as it transitions to a pass-centric approach with Jackson featured prominently as a thrower. Defensively, the loss of Mike Macdonald and several key assistants could alter Baltimore’s approach, but superior talent on that side of the ball will make it easier for new coordinator Zach Orr to adapt and adjust to his new role. As a unit specializing in creating disruption and producing turnovers, the Ravens’ personnel matters more than its plays, which will key the defense’s continued dominance. With a well-rounded squad in place, the Ravens will remain legitimate threats to upend the Chiefs’ title reign.

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens and Zeitler can reach an agreement by Monday. The starting right guard enjoyed his first Pro Bowl season and Zeitler said that he wants to remain in Baltimore. A new deal for him could be a win-win. Ten ESPN pundits were recently asked to predict the teams that will reach next year’s Super Bowl. None of them picked the Ravens, nor did anyone pick Lamar Jackson to win the MVP. Somebody should make sure Jackson sees that. He is fueled by naysayers. Edge rusher Malik Hamm should get another chance to earn playing time once OTAs and training camp begin. Hamm made the initial 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2023 before landing on injured reserve. Hamm showed burst as a pass rusher throughout training camp and preseason. In his first mock draft, NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah has the Ravens taking Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin. If that happened, he’d be Baltimore’s fourth first-round wide receiver in six years after Marquise Brown (2019), Rashod Bateman (2021) and Zay Flowers (2023).

Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated

Baltimore Ravens Justin Madubuike, DT Patrick Queen, LB Both Baltimore defenders had breakout seasons in 2023 under the guidance of former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who recently left to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Madubuike would likely be the priority for Baltimore because he elevated himself as a premier player at his position and might be as important as linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Kyle Hamilton. Queen finally showed consistency after three rocky seasons to start his career, but it doesn’t help that the Ravens already paid Smith. On the other hand, the Ravens do value having two standout off-ball linebackers. Madubuike recorded 13 sacks and Queen contributed 133 total tackles last season.

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

Void years, a form of cap manipulation, amount to “dummy” years on a player’s contract, helping a team defer cap charges to the future. Zeitler’s 2023 charge, for instance, dropped from $9.5 million ($6.5 million in base salary and $3 million in prorated signing bonus money) to $5.2 million ($1.2 million in base salary, $3 million in prorated signing bonus money and $1 million in new prorated money). The remaining $4.3 million owed to Zeitler, all of it guaranteed, was spread over four void years. Now, as the Ravens look to build another winning team around Jackson this offseason, they’ll have to reckon with the cost of doing business last offseason. Their first deadline will arrive early next week. At 4 p.m. Monday, the contracts of five pending free agents — Zeitler, Edwards, Agholor, Stone and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin — will void, pushing the money spread over their void years onto the Ravens’ 2024 cap. If none is re-signed, the total dead-money charge, according to Russell Street Report, would amount to nearly $10 million.

Joel Corry, CBS Sports