Ravens sign WR Nelson Agholor to 1-year extension

The Baltimore Ravens announced their first official offseason transaction on Sunday, signing veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a one-year extension.

We have signed WR Nelson Agholor to a one-year contract extension! pic.twitter.com/a6NXo7gcU9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 18, 2024

The former first-round pick and Super Bowl champion was the first outside free agent addition that Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta made last offseason. The Ravens inked him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million.

Agholor appeared in all 17 games and made three starts, during which he recorded 35 receptions on 45 targets for 381 receiving yards and four touchdowns. In the postseason, he hauled in three of seven targets for 51 receiving yards and a touchdown in two games.

Set to turn 31 years old by May, Agholor is the team’s most seasoned wideout that is slated to return for the 2024 season. His veteran presence and leadership heading into his 10th year in the league will bring tremendous value to a young core. Baltimore’s young group is headlined by recent first-round picks Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and potentially another highly drafted incoming rookie.

Since his first contract had four void years attached to it, Agholor would have become an unrestricted free agent and counted $1.668 million in dead money against the team’s 2024 salary cap if not re-signed by Monday afternoon. Other players with void years include running back Gus Edwards, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Geno Stone, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

While the popular belief is that Beckham Jr. and Stone likely won’t be retained, there is a chance that either or both of Zeitler and Edwards could be brought back. Zeitler expressed his desire to continue playing in Baltimore immediately after the season. He’s coming off arguably his best season to date and losing him would create a hole at the starting right guard spot.

Edwards recorded career highs across the board including rushing attempts (198), yards (810), touchdowns (13), receptions (12), and receiving yards (180). Fortunately, the veteran running back market has been steadily depreciating in recent years and there are several more prominent players slated to become free agents come March. That includes Pro Bowlers Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, and Austin Ekeler.