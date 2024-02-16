Ravens News 2/16: Complicated Questions

Wide Receiver Pending free agents: Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Laquon Treadwell The Ravens did a lot of work to upgrade their receiver corps last offseason. After Zay Flowers’ record-setting rookie campaign and with Rashod Bateman logging a healthy season, the need isn’t as urgent this year. But Baltimore doesn’t want to take a step backwards at a position group so critical to Jackson’s continued success. Agholor could be a cost-efficient candidate to return. Beckham enjoyed his time in Baltimore but wasn’t sure what’s in store for his future. Tylan Wallace did well stepping into Duvernay’s returner spot last season when he was injured, and Duvernay wasn’t used much on offense. Eric DeCosta has taken a wide receiver in the first round in three of his five drafts as general manager. Even if it’s not a first-round pick again, DeCosta will continue to take his shots in the draft and likely supplement with veterans. Running Back Pending free agents: Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Dalvin Cook Baltimore led the league in rushing (again), but Jackson still led the team with 821 yards. For years, the Ravens have been looking for a game-changing back to take their ground game to another level and ease the load on Jackson, but bad luck injuries have derailed that. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the first game. Mitchell, who was breaking out as an undrafted rookie, suffered a season-ending knee injury. While Justice Hill had a very strong 2023 campaign (DeCosta called him an “unsung hero” down the stretch), the Ravens may be looking for a lead back and more youth depth. A cost-effective veteran to round out the group, either via a reunion or free agency, is likely part of the equation.

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

Beckham averaged just 4.4 targets and 2.5 catches per game, numbers that are at best complementary, though he did manage a career-high 16.1 yards per catch. He also flashed — albeit sparingly — with a 40-yard touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns in November, 116 yards on four catches the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals, four catches for 97 yards and a touchdown against the Rams and one spectacular 33-yard grab against the Miami Dolphins. “I don’t know,” DeCosta said at the team’s season-ending news conference when asked if the wide receiver group would undergo a major overhaul as it did this past season. “I love the guys we have coming back. “We’ll talk to guys and look at potentially bringing guys back, but I feel really good about where we are.” Still, it might be possible for the Ravens and Beckham to re-do his deal and keep the salary cap implications manageable, which will be particularly important given other, more costly free agents on their roster such as defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, other needs and a full draft class to sign. His return could also depend on what the open market dictates.

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

RUNNING BACK: J.K. DOBBINS, BALTIMORE RAVENS Were it not for an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 1, Dobbins could have been hitting the offseason with a chance to be one of the top-paid running backs in free agency. That injury likely means a one-year prove-it deal for a player who has averaged 5.6 yards per attempt in his NFL career, is just 25 years old and has just 266 NFL carries over four seasons.

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

Baltimore Ravens Biggest offseason need: Offensive line help Both of the Ravens starting guards, Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson, are unrestricted free agents this offseason. Their two starting tackles, Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, are 29 and 32, respectively, and are coming off seasons where injuries impacted their performance. Health issues have been a constant for Stanley since 2020. The Ravens have decisions to make on which players to bring back up front, and they do have a few potential internal replacements, but they’ll almost certainly have to add at least one, if not two, starting-caliber offensive linemen this offseason.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

19. Kevin Zeitler, OG, Ravens Zeitler was the NFL’s second-highest-graded pass-blocking guard at Pro Football Focus in 2023, and he allowed just 21 pressures all year. His run blocking slipped a bit and he is headed into his mid-30s (he’ll turn 34 in March), but any team looking for a starting guard that likely won’t break the bank should look in his direction.