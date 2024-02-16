2023 Baltimore Ravens awards: Rookie of the Year

The 2023 Baltimore Beatdown Awards continue after our second nominees were announced on Wednesday for Special Teams Player of the Year.

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t have nearly as impactful of a rookie class in 2023 as they did in 2022 with the likes of Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely, Travis Jones, and Jordan Stout — who were either day 1 starters or key rotational pieces. However, they still had a few first-year pros who made significant and impressive contributions.

Baltimore Beatdown’s Rookie of the Year Candidates

Joshua Reed: WR Zay Flowers

Had undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell not gone down in Week 15 with a torn ACL and continued his explosive emergence down the stretch and into the playoffs, this might have been a tough choice. However, given that Flowers established himself as the Ravens’ No. 1 wide receiver from the season opener and rewrote the franchise record books for a first-year pass catcher, he was the clear and obvious choice. He finished as the Ravens’ leader in targets, receptions, and receiving yards despite the presence of three-time Pro Bowl wideout and prized free agent acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. and he was outpacing three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews in everything but touchdowns before he went down with an injury in Week 11.

Flowers was absolutely electric anytime he touched the ball with the way he made at least one defender almost every time to go along with all the explosive plays and key first downs he racked up after the catch. The former Boston College standout proved that he is much more than a shifty undersized slot receiver with how consistently separated running routes out wide as well as inside and could attack every level of the field vertically and laterally with speed and elusiveness.

Vasilis Lericos: WR Zay Flowers

Despite a costly postseason fumble and the emergence of speedy undrafted running back Keaton Mitchell, this is an easy choice. Flowers led the Ravens in targets, catches, and receiving yards during his rookie season. He served as Lamar Jackson’s go-to receiver even before Mark Andrews was sidelined with injury. If available next season, Flowers is poised to lead a likely less experienced wideout group.

Frank Platko: WR Zay Flowers

Flowers was exactly what the Ravens could have hoped for in Year 1. He validated his first-round pick status by leading the team in receiving yards, and receptions, and tying for second with five touchdown catches. He was immediately a primary focal point in the Ravens’ passing attack and recorded a season-best 115 yards in the AFC championship while scoring the team’s only touchdown in that game. Flowers was ultimately the only rookie from the 2023 class to carve out a consistent impact role.

Stephen Bopst: WR Zay Flowers

Flowers had an incredible rookie season. He broke the Ravens rookie receptions record and was a dynamic playmaker all season. His rare agility and quickness gave Baltimore an offensive element they had been missing for years. Despite a costly fumble in the AFC championship, Flowers accumulated 115 yards and a touchdown in the biggest football game of his life. Expect Jackson’s connection with Flowers to improve even more next year and for the future sophomore to eclipse the 1,000-yard marker in year two.

Zach Canter: WR Zay Flowers

In a room consisting of multiple first-round wide receivers and a bonafide worldwide superstar, the rookie was by far the most impressive player. We saw the full array of skills and potential. He showed route running, yards-after-the-catch ability, and a downfield threat capability. He was the only wide receiver with more than 100 yards in a game versus the Chiefs in the entire playoffs. The innate connection with Lamar Jackson in the scramble drill and the chemistry shown will allow Flowers to be even better next year.