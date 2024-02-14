Ravens News 2/14: Bright Future

Leonard Solms, ESPN

Africa-born Player of the Year: Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) Often overlooked due to having a reputation for running in touchdowns from close range rather than going on spectacular solo runs, Liberia-born running back Edwards deserves praise for being one of the most effective finishers in the NFL and one of his continent’s best representatives. With 13 touchdowns, he was tied-fifth in the league this season. African MVP & Defensive MVP: Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens) Madubuike was Africa’s most consistent performer over the course of the season. One of several defensive players who played starring roles (others include Foye Oluokun, YaYa Diaby, Samson Ebukam and Boye Mafe), Madubuike is set apart by his impact in an impressive side. The Ravens looked set to take the Super Bowl at one point, but their run was ended by eventual champions the Chiefs in the Conference Championships. Even in that game, he made half a sack to add to his 13 in the regular season, getting the nod over Brandon Aiyuk in a tight contest for Africa’s MVP only due to the manner in which he went down fighting for the Ravens. The defensive tackle - a son of Nigerian immigrants - was in the final year of his rookie contract and has an extremely bright future ahead of him in the game.

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

3. Right guard Kevin Zeitler Zeitler will turn 34 next month, yet he’s coming off the first Pro Bowl selection of his 12-year career. DeCosta also said last week that he’s already spoken with Zeitler about the possibility of returning. Given his veteran leadership, standout play and toughness, the Ravens would be wise to bring him back, especially with starting left guard John Simpson also hitting free agency and some uncertainty over their two aging tackles, Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, both of whom were slowed by injuries throughout the season. 8. Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy Van Noy didn’t join the Ravens until Week 4, yet he still set a career high with nine sacks. There were times when he struggled, especially against the run, but at just $1.4 million for the season, he was well worth the investment as he was often disruptive in the passing game. Van Noy will turn 33 in March, but he showed enough that he’ll get an offer from some team, if not Baltimore. 9. Left guard John Simpson A season after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, Simpson won the starting left guard job in training camp and never relinquished it. The 26-year-old was mostly solid and earned himself a notable free agent deal this offseason. The Ravens already have young guards Ben Cleveland, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees on the roster, so this could be an instance in which they let Simpson walk and hope for a compensatory draft pick in return.

Josh Kendall, The Athletic

4. Baltimore Ravens A disappointing ending (scoring 10 points in the AFC Championship Game against the underdog Chiefs) shouldn’t overshadow the fact the Ravens, who have $7.3 million cap space, remain the class of the AFC’s B flight (which includes any team that doesn’t employ Patrick Mahomes). There won’t be any Lamar Jackson contract drama this offseason, which will allow Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken to strengthen their connection. That’s good news for the Ravens considering Jackson is coming off the second-best season of his career and second NFL MVP award. The quarterback’s yards per attempt (7.9) this year were a career-high and his passer rating (101.6) and touchdown passes (27) were the second best of his career.

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

3. Baltimore Ravens 14-5 Last offseason loomed as one of the most important in franchise history, given what was at stake: the fate of Lamar Jackson. But even now that that’s been settled, the Ravens still have a lot of work ahead. They’ll be breaking in a first-time defensive coordinator, have 25 free agents to concern themselves with and must decide which offensive pieces they can still count on going forward. They can’t afford to keep all their pending free agents; even just re-signing DT Justin Madubuike and RG Kevin Zeitler could cost them quite a bit. The offensive line has to be a priority, with fellow guard John Simpson set to join Zeitler in free agency and the future at offensive tackle in question. Running back and wide receiver offer depth but also questions about injury, age and fit. The Ravens always seem to be in decent or better shape by August, and having Jackson will keep them at or near the top of the league, but don’t expect a sleepy offseason in Baltimore.

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports