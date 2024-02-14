Ravens defensive unsung heroes from the 2023 season

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best seasons in franchise history in 2023. They featured the best defense in the entire league that became the first finish No. 1 in sacks, takeaways, and fewest points allowed per game. While the unit fielded elite players and breakout stars at all three levels who earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl accolades, there were also several underrated yet impactful players who were lesser-known starters and those who stepped up into key rotational roles.

This article highlights the players whose contributors flew under the radar for the most part but were still clutch — the unsung heroes.

DT Michael Pierce

The eight-year veteran was finally able to stay healthy and play a full season for just the third time in his career and for the first time since 2017. Pierce appeared in and started all 17 games in which he played a career-high 640 defensive snaps and proved that he was more than just a stout space-eating run stuffer who is only good for taking on double teams on early downs. The former undrafted gem out of Samford proved that he can be a factor as an interior pass rusher who can collapse the pocket up the middle, finishing with a sack, three quarterback hits, two knockdowns, four pressures, and a hurry.

UNBLOCKABLE!!!



MICHAEL PIERCE WITH THE BIG THIRD-DOWN SACK!!



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 29, 2023

Pierce also recorded 42 total tackles including two for a loss, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and two batted passes at the line of scrimmage. The 31-year-old agreed to a restructured contract to remain with the team last offseason but he played so well that the Ravens signed him to a two-year extension worth $7.5 million that will extend his second stint with the team through the 2025 season.

CB Arthur Maulet

The seven-year veteran went from being a late training camp signing who surprisingly made the final roster, despite suffering a minor soft tissue injury that sidelined him shortly after joining the team, to being one of their most impactful and integral defenders. Maulet was competing for the starting nickel spot when he signed and through swift injury attrition, he wound up being the first man up whenever second-year breakout star Kyle Hamilton wasn’t being deployed as an elite hybrid slot defender in sub packages.

Arthur Maulet has been very solid in Baltimore.



The #Ravens were cashed outside the D gaps. Maulet's gonna come down hard and make a play in the run game.



— Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) January 2, 2024

The former undrafted free agent was one of several veteran mercenary signees who produced career-best seasons by setting new or tying previous career-highs with five tackles for loss, five pass breakups, three quarterback hits, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries. He was especially effective on nickel blitzes off the edge where he was often left unblocked including three times for drive-ending pressures in the Ravens’ divisional round win over the Houston Texans.

.@ArthurMaulet2 making plays in Pittsburgh



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 8, 2023

DB Marcus Williams

The seven-year veteran overcame a couple of injuries including a pectoral issue that caused him to miss six games and impacted his ability to fully wrap up on tackle attempts and make plays on the ball. However, he fought through it and still managed to come up with clutch pass breakups in both the regular and postseason. His impressive range was always on full display numerous times when he was in the lineup, he kept a lid over the top of the Ravens’ top-ranked defense.

While his backup, fourth-year pro Geno Stone, led the team and the entire AFC Conference in interceptions with seven, Williams was an equally impactful presence in the backend with the way he helped come up with drive-ending plays. Williams started 13 games including the postseason in which he recorded 60 total tackles including one for a loss, 10 pass deflections, and an interception.

CB Brandon Stephens

The third-year pro had one of the best under-the-radar breakout seasons in the league as the Ravens’ defacto No. 1 corner with three-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey dealing with injuries for most of the season. Stephens consistently locked down some of the best wide receivers in the league week in and week out, including Cincinnati Bengals’ three-time Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase twice. He didn’t give up his first touchdown in coverage until Week 11 in garbage time against Chase. Stephens started in 16 games in which he recorded 74 total tackles including two for a loss to go along with a career-high 11 pass deflections and his first two career interceptions.

DE Brent Urban

The 10th-year veteran’s second year back with the team that originally drafted him was even better than the first and resulted in him having a career year. He set several new career highs with three sacks, six quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and his first career fumble recovery to go along with 22 total tackles in 17 games, including three starts. In addition to showing more ability as an interior pass rusher, Urban remained a really stout run defender as well. His leadership and presence were instrumental to the fabric and personality of the defense.

CB Ronald Darby

The nine-year veteran also stepped up to the plate when Humphrey was out of commission and made seven starts in the 14 games he appeared in place of Humphrey, who struggled to stay healthy this year after undergoing foot surgery in training camp. He finished with 28 total tackles including one for a loss and seven pass breakups and according to Pro Football Focus, he forced 10 incompletions and only allowed 31 receptions on 60 targets for 353 yards and one touchdown.