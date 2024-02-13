Ravens News 2/13: Busy Offseason

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

Stay out of harm’s way That was the first interception Mahomes had thrown in his past seven playoff games, a stretch dating to the start of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run last season. Over 18 career postseason games, he has a career 1.2% interception rate; only C.J. Stroud (1%) fared better during the 2023 regular season among qualifying quarterbacks, and the Houston Texans were certainly not playing playoff-caliber defenses every game. Turnovers, of course, have been Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s postseason bugaboo. Not just fumbles and interceptions, either, but plays that should’ve ended in a takeaway, too. In the Ravens’ loss to the Chiefs, Jackson was strip-sacked, threw a fourth-quarter interception, and was lucky to not have at least one or two other passes picked off. Over his six postseason appearances, Playoff Lamar has been notably more turnover-prone than Regular-Season Lamar. Playoff Mahomes, meanwhile has only improved on Regular-Season Mahomes since 2019, his first Super Bowl-winning season in Kansas City. Jackson’s kryptonite is Mahomes’ superpower.

Steve Spagnuolo’s defense had a postseason to remember, but the 2000 Ravens giving up a total of 23 points in four playoff games — seven coming off a kick return in Super Bowl XXXV — sounds less conceivable by the year. Yes, the game has changed, but that defensive dominance remains remarkable. Watching Chris Jones come through at critical junctures reiterated why Baltimore has little choice but to place the franchise tag on Justin Madubuike if a long-term deal isn’t struck. Consistent inside pressure in today’s game is so rare — and valuable. Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda are eligible for the Hall of Fame next year, but Julius Peppers and Jason Taylor are the only edge rushers and Larry Allen is the lone guard to be inducted on the first ballot since 2010. Those two may have to wait a little bit.

Baltimore Ravens The Ravens draft another first-round wide receiver. With some of their positional depth approaching free agency, GM Eric DeCosta takes another swing at the receiver position in the first round. While the back end of the round isn’t always the best spot, DeCosta has a sound sense of positional economics, and possesses a fifth-year option on a potential star corner or wide receiver in this market is extremely valuable. With Rashod Bateman also approaching his walk year, Baltimore needs to stockpile the roster with complements for Zay Flowers.

