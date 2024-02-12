Baltimore Ravens State of the Roster: Offense

The Ravens have an offseason of work to handle after losing in the AFC Championship game. Just how much? Below is a breakdown of their offensive roster situation heading into free agency, which is less than a month away.

Quarterback

Under Contract

Lamar Jackson

Malik Cunningham

Free Agents

Tyler Huntley

Josh Johnson

Opinion

The Ravens will need to address backup quarterback options in the offseason. They may need to address emergency third quarterback, even, as the only quarterbacking we saw Cunningham do in practice the first few days was take a few snaps before being involved in special teams drills and individual work with the wide receivers. I’m not convinced the Ravens are much interested in holding onto Cunningham. They’re ready to sign somebody that can keep them afloat if Jackson were to go down. And while they like Huntley and his similar skillset to Jackson, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them look elsewhere.

Running back

Under Contract

Justice Hill

Keaton Mitchell

Free Agents

Gus Edwards

J.K. Dobbins

Dalvin Cook

Melvin Gordon III

Opinion

Ravens will address this position both by way of the market and likely in the draft and undrafted free agency. With only one player guaranteed healthy by seasons’ beginning, they’ll need bodies, if nothing else. Fortunately, the running back market has trended toward landing talent without paying a premium. Which the Ravens will need as Jackson’s $32.4 million cap hit will force the team to look more toward cheaper talent wherever possible.

Tight End

Under Contract

Mark Andrews

Isaiah Likely

Charlie Kolar

Free Agents

N/A

Opinion

The Ravens are set at tight end. They have their star in Mark Andrews and another rising talent in Likely both under contract. Kolar, who is also a solid No. 2 in most systems is there both as insurance and to be incorporated for the long season. This may be the best, most secure room for the 2024 Ravens.

Wide receiver

Under Contract

Rashod Bateman

Zay Flowers

Tylan Wallace

Free Agents

Odell Beckham Jr.

Nelson Agholor

Opinion

Ravens need depth and arguably an outside X-receiver. I’m of the opinion Bateman is talented enough to be that No. 1 guy, especially as a complement to Flowers and Andrews, but the connection between Bateman and Jackson has been lacking. Bateman was a first-round talent out of college, deservedly so. But he finished the 2023 season with 32 receptions in 16 games played. The No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft needs to become more embedded in the fabric of the offense in 2024.

The depth will be necessary. No team can trot out just three wideouts. They’ll need to add three more in the offseason and I believe Agholor should be one of them. He gained first downs on 54% of his receptions and was one of Jackson’s best safety valves when he extended plays looking downfield.

Offensive Tackle

Under Contract

Ronnie Stanley

Morgan Moses

Daniel Faalele

Patrick Mekari

Andrew Vorhees

Free Agents

N/A

Opinion

Ravens need to find their stalwarts of the future before it becomes the present. That means this season, as Stanley’s $26.2 million cap hit, the second-highest on the team, hits harder than Roquan Smith in the A-gap. Unfortunately, it’s not easy to stumble into top-tier pass blockers, and they need one. The AFC North is hell-bent on boasting Defensive Player of the Year edge rushers in Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson. Six games of each season have these game-wreckers and keeping Jackson upright is a priority.

On the opposite side, there’s Moses, who may be cut due to a cap casualty. His $6.96 million cap hit is slashed down to $1.46 million in dead money, saving the team $5.5 million. It may be time for Faalele to take the reigns.

Offensive Guard

Under Contract

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Ben Cleveland

Andrew Vorhees

Free Agents

Kevin Zeitler

John Simpson

Opinion

This has been the most underrated area the Ravens need help at. They’re set to lose both their starting guards if a deal can’t be reached. According to General Manager Eric DeCosta, the Ravens are already in contract talks with Zeitler, which is great news if a fair deal can be signed. But at left guard, the Ravens just may need to see if Cleveland can piece it all together. If Cleveland can’t, they’ll need to bank on Aumavae-Laulu to show significant strides after his developmental year with offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris.

Vorhees could also be the next left guard for Baltimore. The six-foot-six, 310-pound tackle out of Southern California was a coveted prospect until tearing his ACL during the NFL Scouting Combine. He was a versatile player for USC, playing both guard spots and the final four games of 2021 at left tackle. He also earned first-team AP All-American and all-conference in 2022 after playing 11 games at left guard the following year.

Center

Under Contract

Tyler Linderbaum

Free Agent

Sam Mustipher

Opinion

A Pro Bowl center is a great way to start, with Mekari being the ever-versatile option if the Ravens find themselves without Linderbaum. More likely, though, they’ll need to find a dedicated backup center. It’s clear they value Mustipher as they added him to their 53-man roster to both for themselves and to deny any teams’ attempt to poach him off their practice squad. Now, it’s about re-signing the Owings Mills native to keep him around.