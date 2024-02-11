2024 Super Bowl Predictions: Game picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

For the final time this season, the Baltimore Beatdown crew will making their picks for the 2023-2024 NFL season. It’s all come down to this. Super Bowl LVIII picks and predicting whether the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs will ultimately lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Odds (Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: 49ers -1.5

Over/Under: 47

Moneyline: 49ers -120; Chiefs +100

The crew is split in two here at Baltimore Beatdown, with Frank Platko and Vasilis Lericos both taking the “underdog” Chiefs. Meanwhile, Kyle Phoenix and Joshua Reed are rolling with the favorite 49ers.

Both Vasilis and Frank also see the Chiefs beating the earlier in the week 2-point spread, giving confidence to the Patrick Mahomes-led squad.