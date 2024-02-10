Reacts Results: Justin Madubuike voted most important free agent to re-sign

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans on which pending free agent is the most important to re-sign. And of the 29 total free agents the Ravens have to decide upon, Ravens fans voted Justin Madubuike as being the most important player they must re-sign.

Madubuike’s dominance in 2023 was a breakout in the making. After generating 8.5 sacks in his first three seasons, Madubuike exploded for 13 sacks in 2023.

The breakout year was a culmination of many factors, with the first being Madubuike’s development. He’s been due for such a season as he’s improved with each passing year. The season prior, NBC Sports’ Peter King even named him as a dark horse candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

With defensive end Calais Campbell no longer a Raven, improved edge rushers commanding more attention and more development from Madubuike, he roared into form with 64 total pressures and 37 defensive stops, per PFF.

This kind of play from an interior rusher is something the Ravens have missed since defensive tackle Haloti Ngata’s departure. They haven’t had such a force in quarterback pressure since Terrell Suggs. Keeping that kind of player is vital.

The second-most vote getter was inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who also saw a breakout in 2023. With Roquan Smith beside him and a full season of play, Queen earned his first Pro Bowl, with 133 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. He was also named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

The final 14% of votes went to offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler (4%), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (4%) and the final six percent went to other candidates.

Ravens fans also voted on who they think will win and who they want to win in Sunday’s Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. The overwhelming majority want the 49ers to win, but they’re split on who they think will win.