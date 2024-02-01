Ravens TE Mark Andrews assists in saving woman's life on flight

Mark Andrews is used to being a hero on the football field, but on a flight to Phoenix from Baltimore, he assisted in saving a woman’s life.

According to an observer on the Southwest flight, a medical emergency occurred as a woman and was struggling with blood pressure and needed oxygen. Among the passengers was Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, a Type-1 Diabetic. He offered to help the doctor and nurse who were also passengers on the flight to use a diabetic testing kit to check her blood sugar.

Eventually, the woman’s heart-rate stabilized and paramedics met the flight after to ensure she would be okay medically while Andrews deboarded and was on his way.

A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency. The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary. (1/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

A man in the aisle seat popped up, “Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.”



It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews.



Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart-rate stabilized. (2/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most.



Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing. (3/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Andrews issued a humble statement via through the Ravens in which he gave the vast majority of the credit to the flight crew and medical professionals who acted quickly more than he did himself for his own heroinic actions.

“In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane,” Andrews stated. “Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed.”

Andrews has used his platform as a prominent professional athlete to promote and bring awareness to the seriousness of diabetes and has been very outspoken about his own journey with it and how it has impacted his life.