POLL: Grade the Ravens’ signing of Zach Orr as new defensive coordinator

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens officially promoted inside linebackers coach Zach Orr to defensive coordinator. The move follows the Ravens’ tradition of promoting their inside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator, as Mike Macdonald, prior to joining the University of Michigan, coached the linebackers unit, as did Don “Wink” Martindale and Dean Pees. As did Greg Mattison.

The Ravens had multiple candidates for the position, including Assistant Head Coach / Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver, Pass Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt and possibly Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson, who ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday as their new defensive coordinator.

Orr has rapidly moved up the coaching chain, going from a coaching and personnel assistant to a coaching analyst for the Ravens’ defense to the inside linebackers coach the past two seasons. Now, the Ravens fill the young but impressive Macdonald’s role with an even younger and impressive wunderkind, Orr, who is 31-years-old.