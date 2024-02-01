Ravens hire Zach Orr as new defensive coordinator

A day after the Baltimore Ravens saw their defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald be hired by the Seattle Seahawks as their new head coach, the Ravens have made their move to hire linebackers coach Zach Orr as their new defensive coordinator.

We have named Zach Orr our new Defensive Coordinator ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IA2RiE5Yct — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 1, 2024

“Zach is a homegrown Raven in every way,” Ravens Head Coach Harbaugh stated. “His energy, intelligence, work ethic and strong communication skills have been on display since the day he joined our organization as a player in 2014. From making our team as an undrafted rookie, to becoming an All-Pro linebacker, then later transitioning to an assistant coach who helped mentor multiple Pro Bowl defenders, Zach has excelled at every level of his football journey. He knows our players and understands our standard as well as anyone. I’m confident that he is prepared to take on the challenge of continuing to develop our players and scheme as our next defensive coordinator.”

Orr, 31, has been a coach since 2017, after being forced into retirement due to a congenital neck/spine condition that could not be medically cleared for the NFL. He joined the Ravens afterward as a coach and personnel assistant. In 2019, he was promoted to coaching analyst (defense) for two seasons, before departing to coach outside linebackers with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2022, Orr returned to coach inside linebackers for Baltimore for two seasons, helping to improve the unit led by Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith, who became the anchors of the defense.

The move continues Orr’s meteoric rise through the ranks in professional football, going from an undrafted free agent to an All-Pro linebacker and now dominating at the coaching level from an assistant to now arguably the most coveted defensive coordinator role in the NFL, calling the Ravens’ defense.