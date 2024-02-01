Report: Titans hire Dennard Wilson

A year after helping the boost the Ravens defense, Dennard Wilson is headed elsewhere.

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans are set to hire the Ravens’ defensive backs coach to become their defensive coordinator.

Wilson, 41, joined the Ravens for one season as their defensive backs coach after the Philadelphia Eagles picked Sean Desai over Wilson for their defensive coordinator position last season.

After the Ravens saw their defensive coordinator get plucked for the head coach job with the Seattle Seahawks, many saw Wilson as one of the best candidates to be promoted. Now, he’ll be doing so instead with the Titans.

Wilson’s eforts in Baltimore were noticed in the playmaking department, as safety Kyle Hamilton’s second-year leap earned him First-Team All-Pro honors. He wasn’t the sole beneficiary either, as cornerbacks Brandon Stephens, Ronald Darby and safety Geno Stone all improved their game under Wilson’s tutelage.

The addition of Wilson for Tennessee will aim to improve their porous pass defense, which ranked 18th in passing yards allowed per game and 29th in completion percentage allowed.