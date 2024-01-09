Ravens Coaches and Executives Requests Tracker: Latest Reports, Rumors

The regular season has concluded and numerous head coaching jobs have opened up across the league. Due to the Ravens’ success, their coaching staff appear to be in high demand and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and Asst. Head Coach and Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver have already been reportedly requested for openings. It hasn’t stopped with their coaching staff either, as executives have also been in the rumor mill, including Vice President of Football Administration Nick Matteo.
Matteo has been a key component of the Ravens operations. According to the team website, Matteo handled negotiations for several important players including Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Peters, Patrick Ricard, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, Marcus Williams and tight end Mark Andrews.
Head Coach Openings
- Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Washington Commanders
- Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots[Jerod Mayo]
Las Vegas Raiders[Antonio Pierce]
Tennessee Titans[Brian Callahan]
Reported Interview Requests
OC Todd Monken
- Los Angeles Chargers [Interview has been conducted]
- Carolina Panthers [Interview has been conducted]
DC Mike Macdonald
- Washington Commanders
- Carolina Panthers [Interview has been conducted]
- Tennessee Titans [Interview has been conducted]
- Atlanta Falcons [Interview has been conducted]
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Atlanta Falcons [Second Interview Request]
Asst. Head Coach / Defensive Line Anthony Weaver
- Washington Commanders
- Atlanta Falcons [Interview has been conducted]
- Atlanta Falcons [Second Interview Request]