Ravens Coaches and Executives Requests Tracker: Latest Reports, Rumors

The Ravens coaching staff and executives are in high demand this coaching cycle. Here’s all the reports and rumors in one place

The regular season has concluded and numerous head coaching jobs have opened up across the league. Due to the Ravens’ success, their coaching staff appear to be in high demand and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and Asst. Head Coach and Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver have already been reportedly requested for openings. It hasn’t stopped with their coaching staff either, as executives have also been in the rumor mill, including Vice President of Football Administration Nick Matteo.

Matteo has been a key component of the Ravens operations. According to the team website, Matteo handled negotiations for several important players including Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Peters, Patrick Ricard, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, Marcus Williams and tight end Mark Andrews.

Head Coach Openings

Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Chargers Atlanta Falcons Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks New England Patriots [Jerod Mayo] Las Vegas Raiders [Antonio Pierce] Tennessee Titans [Brian Callahan]

Reported Interview Requests

OC Todd Monken

DC Mike Macdonald

Asst. Head Coach / Defensive Line Anthony Weaver

Secondary Coach Dennard Wilson

Pass Game Coordinator Chris Hewitt

Vice President of Football Administration Nick Matteo

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz