Ravens top 3 in-house candidates to replace Mike Macdonald

With Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald becoming the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, the Ravens are now searching for a new defensive coordinator to fill the lofty void vacant in the wake of Macdonald’s departure. But the Ravens aren’t without options, especially in-house. Here are 3 options they can choose from.

Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson

Unquestionably, Wilson is among the teams’ best options when it comes to promoting in-house. Wilson boasts an impressive track record of improving a defense wherever he lands and developing all talent under his tutelage. In Philadelphia, he helped turn their defense into the NFL’s best pass defense (179.8 ypg), which brought them to Super Bowl LVII in 2022. He’s helped to develop star defensive backs too, including Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye, Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Kyle Hamilton.

Before joining the Ravens, Wilson was in line to become the Eagles next defensive coordinator before they opted to hire Sean Desai.

Wilson is also a home-grown talent, born and raised in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and attended the University of Maryland.

He’s already had five interviews this hiring cycle, including two interviews with the New York Giants. If the Ravens want to keep him, they’ll need to offer a substantial amount, but one they’ll likely have no issue with if they want to continue developing key talent and keep some of their top-tier coaching staff of 2023 intact.

Assistant Head Coach/ Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver

Another likely candidate they’ll hope to keep in Baltimore is Weaver, who has helped to improve the Ravens defense throughout the past three seasons. Weaver is a highly-respected coach and one that’s earning head coaching buzz with the Washington Commanders. Weaver appeared to be one of the finalists for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching gig as he received a second interview before they opted to hire Raheem Morris.

Weaver’s track record with the Ravens includes a defensive line that helped bring the Ravens the No. 3 scoring defense in 2021 (18.5 ppg), run defense (92.1 ypg) and defensive red zone TD% (46.4). Among the players he has helped develop into stars include Mario Williams, Kyle Williams, Jerry Hughes, Marcell Dareus and Justin Madubuike.

Pass Game Coordinator/ Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt

Since 2012, Hewitt’s been in Baltimore becoming earning greater due to his coaching ability. He’s risen through the ranks, starting as an assistant special teams coach in 2012. Two years later, he become the assistant secondary coach in 2014. A year later, Hewitt become the secondary coach for Baltimore, which has consistently been a top-tier unit.

Along with their secondary being among the best, he’s turned Ravens talent into Pro Bowl and All-Pro caliber players, including Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Earl Thomas III, Eric Weddle and Kyle Hamilton.

Hewitt is another coach gaining defensive coordinator interest elsewhere. He was interviewed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.