Seahawks hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

According to reports, Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald is set to become the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Sources: The #Seahawks are set to hire #Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as their new head coach. Seattle was willing to wait for him if Baltimore made the Super Bowl.



Instead, their season ended last week and he takes a big-time job. He’s currently in Seattle on a 2nd interview. pic.twitter.com/9iusq8zYOe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2024

Macdonald becomes the new heir to long-time Head Coach Pete Carroll. He becomes the youngest NFL head coach at 36-years-old.

Macdonald has proven worthy of such a promotion after producing a proven track record at both the NCAA and NFL level, with the past two seasons boasting a Top 5 defense in multiple categories, including being No. 1 in 2023. Along with the impressive stats and numbers, Macdonald displayed he’s capable of creating ways of defending the high-powered offenses of the NFC West as the Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, whom the Seahawks will play twice per season.

With Macdonald heading West, it’s likely he won’t be the only Raven heading to the Emerald City, as the Ravens tend to allow a position coach or assistant to join the new head coaches staff. It’s been rumored linebackers coach Zach Orr, who is receiving defensive coordinator buzz with the Packers, could be joining Macdonald.