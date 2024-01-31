Seahawks bringing in Mike Macdonald for second interview for head coach vacancy

Not a day after the Seattle Seahawks flew to meet with Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald have they set up a second interview. This is now the eighth interview Macdonald will conduct this hiring cycle as he looks for head coaching opportunities.

The Seahawks are bringing Mike Macdonald to Seattle for a second interview, a source confirms to ESPN (@TomPelissero first). This comes a day after they met with the Ravens DC in Baltimore for their initial interview then flew back last night. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 31, 2024

On the heels of Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson declining more interviews and running it back with Detroit, Macdonald now appears to be the top candidate for the two remaining head coach vacancies (Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks).

Hiring Macdonald makes a world of sense for the Seahawks, as he’s proven capable of defending and defeating the high-powered NFC West offenses of the Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams and Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks are also ones to admire and put emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. It’s appearing more and more that the Ravens will be on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator in the coming weeks.