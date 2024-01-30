7 Ravens to participate in Pro Bowl; Lamar Jackson not among them

After their season ended one game shy of the Super Bowl, the Baltimore Ravens will be among those participating in the Pro Bowl this weekend. The Pro Bowl roster has been finalized and seven Ravens will be attending.

Ravens Attending Pro Bowl

S Kyle Hamilton

C Tyler Linderbaum

DL Justin Madubuike

ILB Patrick Queen

ILB Roquan Smith

K Justin Tucker

OL Kevin Zeitler

The Ravens originally had seven players named to the Pro Bowl, with QB Lamar Jackson being the original seventh player. It appears Jackson withdrew or opted out from participating, which put Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew in the Pro Bowl.

With Kansas City offensive guard Joe Thuney injured and the team playing in the Super Bowl, Zeitler will now be heading to his first Pro Bowl as the first alternate.

Included in the Pro Bowl games will be a Skills Showdown on Thursday, February 1. On Sunday, the Pro Bowl will be played at 3 p.m. ET.