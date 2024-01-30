Ravens News 1/30: Lost Opportunity

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer

The loss is even more crushing considering how well Baltimore was set up for success. Other AFC contenders wilted as their quarterbacks dropped like flies: Aaron Rodgers played just four snaps for the Jets; Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and L.A.’s Justin Herbert suffered season-ending injuries, ending their Super Bowl aspirations before the postseason; Buffalo’s and Miami’s defenses were devastated by injuries. For years, it seemed Baltimore was the snakebit team that could not stay healthy. This year, Baltimore flipped the script, preserving Jackson amid a devastated AFC quarterback landscape and earning the city its first home conference title game in more than half a century. All they had to do was get by the weakest Chiefs team of the Patrick Mahomes era, and they couldn’t do it.

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

S KYLE HAMILTON, BALTIMORE RAVENS PFF Grade: 77.7 The season came to an end for the Baltimore Ravens, but the future looks bright for All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. He was the standout player for a Ravens defense that largely shut down the Chiefs’ offense after a fast start. Hamilton finished the game with five tackles resulting in a defensive stop, including a tackle for no gain on a fourth down in the first half.

Bill Barnwell, ESPN

The Chiefs took away the Ravens’ intermediate passing game. While Jackson isn’t always a great deep passer, he has thrived in slicing teams apart in the intermediate range. On throws between 11 and 20 yards in the air this season, his 95.9 QBR was the league’s best mark. He hit about four throws for 63 yards per game in this range during the regular season. While Spagnuolo was clearly willing to cede underneath completions to Hill and Edwards, the Chiefs did a great job of dropping into those intermediate throwing lanes, taking away the throws Jackson usually wants to hit. He had just one completion on an intermediate pass all game, and that didn’t come until the fourth quarter, when he found Nelson Agholor for a 39-yard catch-and-run. He went 1-of-4 on intermediate throws. The Chiefs forced Jackson to throw deep downfield; while he hit two completions to Zay Flowers, his other five deep attempts were incomplete. Going 2-for-7 isn’t a bad completion rate on those deep throws, but after a Flowers touchdown on a scramble drill, the Ravens didn’t get enough out of their other big plays.

Mike Jones, The Athletic

The defeat represents a lost opportunity for the Ravens, even though the game never felt as close as the score might indicate. Jackson and his teammates lamented that they managed just one touchdown, and they’ll spend the offseason replaying costly miscues. It’s impossible to avoid wondering if a more patient approach would have better benefitted the Ravens while helping them find a better offensive flow throughout the game. “You would like to use the saying of ‘I would love to have this back or have this play back,’ but you can’t get those plays back,” right tackle Morgan Moses said. “You have to learn from them and move forward. And you know, it’s not over. Anytime you have a quarterback like Lamar, you have the opportunity to play in games like this again.” This one will sting for a while, however, especially because of how it ended. The 2023 season was a year of change and growth in Baltimore, and perhaps the Ravens can build on that. But Sunday, as they aimed for their ultimate goal, they strayed from their identity when pressure reached its highest point and never recovered.

John Breech, CBS Sports

Lamar Jackson loses again in playoffs. With the loss to the Chiefs, the Ravens quarterback now has a career record of 2-4 in the postseason, which is tied for the fifth-worst record of all-time for any QB who has started at least five games. Ravens can’t get over the hump. The Ravens have won 66 games over the past six seasons, which is tied for the second-most in NFL history for a team that didn’t make the Super Bowl during that six-season span. Only the Chargers, who won 67 between.

Childs Walker, The Baltimore Sun