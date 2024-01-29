Justin Tucker shares what happened in pre-game interaction with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

During pre-game warmups in the AFC Championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was doing the same warmup routine he’s done over the past 12 years. But the routine was broken up when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce kicked his tee around and then threw his gear.

On Monday during locker room cleanout, Tucker answered questions on the pre-game interaction.

“I find it kind of silly that we’re even having to address it or talk about something that happened before the game that I really don’t see as a big deal. I think if you just see the whole interaction and then you see us at the coin toss, we’re all dapping each other up and then we just get on with the football game. But for those that don’t know the way it works is each team’s kicker goes to the other team’s designated warm up area on the field. And for me, it’s usually about 90 minutes before kickoff. I’ve been doing the exact same thing for 12 years. Never really had a problem with anybody. That’s just kind of the way we’ve always done it and the way kickers around the league have always done it. I saw Patrick [Mahomes] there trying to warm up and get some drop back. So, he asked me while I was on the ground stretching if I could move my helmet. So, I happily got up and I moved my helmet out of the way. At least I thought it was enough out of the way. And then Travis [Kelce] comes over and he just kicks my stuff and he throws my helmet and I thought it was all just some gamesmanship, you know? All in good fun. But they seemed to be taking a little bit more seriously. I’m totally willing to let it all go. I just wanted to explain that. That’s just what I’ve done for 12 years and it’s not like I’m out there trying to be problematic. I’m just trying to get ready for the football game just like they are.”

According to Tucker, this was the first instance of his routine being interrupted.

I never had an issue with anybody. We’re all at the end of the day, we’re all professionals just trying to get ready for the football game. Those are two of the best players that have ever played the game at their respective positions. They’re just trying to get ready for the football game. Obviously, it’s an intense environment. It’s really whatever to me, man. I’m just trying to get ready for the football game.”