Ravens Conference Championship Snap Counts: Andrews, Humphrey see limited action in return from injuries

A special season for the Baltimore Ravens came to a demoralizing end in the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs earned a 17-10 victory by winning the snap count 81-to-41 and time of possession by 15 minutes. Kansas City converted 55.6-percent of their third downs in the first half compared to just 20-percent for Baltimore. The Ravens were also penalized eight times for 95 yards and coughed up three costly turnovers without generating a takeaway from the Chiefs.

The proud organization will now have a long offseason to contemplate how to score more consistently in the postseason, which has become a common issue during the Lamar Jackson era.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson: 58 Offensive Snaps (100%)

Tyler Huntley: Did Not Play

Josh Johnson: Inactive

Lamar passed for 272 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another 54 yards on eight carries. His fourth quarter end zone interception was among his worst decisions of the season.

Running Backs

Justice Hill: 39 (67%) — 4 Special Teams Snaps (17%)

Gus Edwards: 19 (33%)

Dalvin Cook: Did Not Play

In a puzzling twist, Edwards and Hill combined for just six carries against a poor run defense. Justice was featured as a receiver, turning seven targets into four catches for 34 yards, and Gus had a 16-yard reception.

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely: 39 (67%) — 4 (17%)

Mark Andrews: 18 (31%)

Patrick Ricard: 15 (26%) — 4 (17%)

Charlie Kolar: 3 (5%) — 20 (87%)

Likely caught two of three targets for 16 yards and Andrews caught both of his targets for 15 yards.

Wide Receivers

Zay Flowers: 52 (90%)

Rashod Bateman: 37 (64%)

Odell Beckham Jr.: 34 (59%)

Nelson Agholor: 33 (57%)

Devin Duvernay: 0 — 18 (78%)

Dan Chisena: 0 — 18 (78%)

Tylan Wallace: Inactive

Malik Cunningham: Inactive

Flowers led the team with eight targets and caught five passes for 115 yards, including a 54-yard deep shot and a 30-yard touchdown. However, Zay fumbled a near touchdown before crossing the goal line. Beckham had three catches for 22 yards, Agholor had a 39-yard reception and Bateman added one catch for two yards.

Offensive Line

John Simpson: 58 (100%) — 2 (9%)

Kevin Zeitler: 58 (100%) — 2 (9%)

Morgan Moses: 58 (100%)

Tyler Linderbaum: 58 (100%)

Ronnie Stanley: 56 (97%)

Patrick Mekari: 2 (3%) — 2 (9%)

Ben Cleveland: 1 (2%) — 2 (9%)

Daniel Faalele: 0 — 2 (9%)

Sam Mustipher: Inactive

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: Inactive

The blocking unit surrendered four sacks and seven quarterback hits. Charles Omenihu beat Ronnie Stanley for a strip-sack that was recovered by George Karlaftis. Stanley allowed three pressures, Linderbaum surrendered two hurries and Moses allowed a sack.

Defensive Line

Justin Madubuike: 59 Defensive Snaps (73%) — 3 (13%)

Travis Jones: 38 (47%) — 5 (22%)

Michael Pierce: 38 (47%)

Broderick Washington: 28 (35%) — 3 (13%)

Brent Urban: 23 (28%) — 3 (13%)

Madubuike and Pierce combined to sack Patrick Mahomes. The duo generated six and three pressures, respectively. The maligned run defense held Isaiah Pacheco to an impressive 2.8 yards per carry.

Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen: 81 (100%)

Roquan Smith: 81 (100%)

Trenton Simpson: 0 — 21 (91%)

Josh Ross: 0 — 18 (78%)

Del’Shawn Phillips: Inactive

Roquan recorded five solo tackles and a quarterback hit. In probably Queen’s final game with the Ravens, he managed seven solo tackles and a quarterback hit. Mahomes completed all seven passes into the inside linebackers’ coverage.

Outside Linebackers

Jadeveon Clowney: 61 (75%)

Kyle Van Noy: 49 (60%)

Odafe Oweh: 31 (38%)

Malik Harrison: 21 (26%) — 21 (91%)

Tavius Robinson: 0 — 14 (61%)

Clowney provided five pressures and a sack. Van Noy posted a tackle for loss and Oweh registered a quarterback knock down.

Cornerbacks

Brandon Stephens: 80 (99%) — 9 (39%)

Ronald Darby: 66 (81%) — 6 (26%)

Arthur Maulet: 32 (40%) — 16 (70%)

Marlon Humphrey: 13 (16%)

Rock Ya-Sin: Inactive

Stephens allowed 48 yards and Darby allowed 47 on five targets apiece. Maulet struggled in coverage, allowing 33 yards on three targets.

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton: 81 (100%) — 1 (4%)

Marcus Williams: 81 (100%)

Geno Stone: 26 (32%) — 20 (87%)

Ar’Darius Washington: 2 (2%) — 16 (70%)

Despite blanketing Travis Kelce, Hamilton allowed a touchdown among eight completions into his coverage. He led the defense with nine solo tackles and one tackle for loss. Williams broke up a pass and fared well overall.

Specialists

Jordan Stout: 7 (30%)

Tyler Ott: 7 (30%)

Justin Tucker: 5 (22%)

Stout averaged 50.2 yards on five punts, with three downed inside the Chiefs 20 yard-line. Tucker made his only field goal attempt, a 43-yarder.