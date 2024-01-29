 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

List of Ravens free agents 2024

The Ravens have a long offseason ahead of them

By Kyle Phoenix
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

With the Ravens’ season complete, they will now have a whole host of issues to deal with roster-wise as they have 28 pending free agents. Many of them are budding or blossomed superstars that helped the Ravens go 13-4 and reach the AFC Championship game as the No. 1 seed.

Wide receivers (3)

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr.
  • WR Nelson Agholor
  • WR Laquon Treadwell

Running backs (4)

  • RB Gus Edwards
  • RB J.K. Dobbins
  • RB Melvin Gordon III
  • RB Dalvin Cook

Offensive line (3)

  • OL Kevin Zeitler
  • OL John Simpson
  • C Sam Mustipher

Inside linebacker (2)

  • ILB Patrick Queen
  • ILB Del’Shawn Phillips

Quarterback (2)

  • QB Tyler Huntley
  • QB Josh Johnson

Pass Rushers, Defensive End (5)

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney
  • OLB Malik Harrison
  • OLB Kyle Van Noy
  • DE Justin Madubuike
  • DL Brent Urban

Defensive backs (8)

  • CB Arthur Maulet
  • CB Kevon Seymour
  • CB Trayvon Mullen
  • DB Ar’Darius Washington
  • S Geno Stone
  • DB Daryl Worley
  • CB Rock Ya-Sin
  • CB Ronald Darby

Special Teams (1)

  • LS Tyler Ott

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...