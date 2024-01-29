List of Ravens free agents 2024

With the Ravens’ season complete, they will now have a whole host of issues to deal with roster-wise as they have 28 pending free agents. Many of them are budding or blossomed superstars that helped the Ravens go 13-4 and reach the AFC Championship game as the No. 1 seed.
Wide receivers (3)
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- WR Nelson Agholor
- WR Laquon Treadwell
Running backs (4)
- RB Gus Edwards
- RB J.K. Dobbins
- RB Melvin Gordon III
- RB Dalvin Cook
Offensive line (3)
- OL Kevin Zeitler
- OL John Simpson
- C Sam Mustipher
Inside linebacker (2)
- ILB Patrick Queen
- ILB Del’Shawn Phillips
Quarterback (2)
- QB Tyler Huntley
- QB Josh Johnson
Pass Rushers, Defensive End (5)
- OLB Jadeveon Clowney
- OLB Malik Harrison
- OLB Kyle Van Noy
- DE Justin Madubuike
- DL Brent Urban
Defensive backs (8)
- CB Arthur Maulet
- CB Kevon Seymour
- CB Trayvon Mullen
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
- S Geno Stone
- DB Daryl Worley
- CB Rock Ya-Sin
- CB Ronald Darby
Special Teams (1)
- LS Tyler Ott
