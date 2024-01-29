List of Ravens free agents 2024

With the Ravens’ season complete, they will now have a whole host of issues to deal with roster-wise as they have 28 pending free agents. Many of them are budding or blossomed superstars that helped the Ravens go 13-4 and reach the AFC Championship game as the No. 1 seed.

Wide receivers (3)

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

WR Nelson Agholor

WR Laquon Treadwell

Running backs (4)

RB Gus Edwards

RB J.K. Dobbins

RB Melvin Gordon III

RB Dalvin Cook

Offensive line (3)

OL Kevin Zeitler

OL John Simpson

C Sam Mustipher

Inside linebacker (2)

ILB Patrick Queen

ILB Del’Shawn Phillips

Quarterback (2)

QB Tyler Huntley

QB Josh Johnson

Pass Rushers, Defensive End (5)

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

OLB Malik Harrison

OLB Kyle Van Noy

DE Justin Madubuike

DL Brent Urban

Defensive backs (8)

CB Arthur Maulet

CB Kevon Seymour

CB Trayvon Mullen

DB Ar’Darius Washington

S Geno Stone

DB Daryl Worley

CB Rock Ya-Sin

CB Ronald Darby

Special Teams (1)