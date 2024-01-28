Ravens lose AFC Championship to Chiefs, 17-10

After an incredible season, the Baltimore Ravens come up short one game from the Super Bowl, as they’re defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-10.

The Ravens were in it until the final minutes, with close plays being the difference the contest. Most notably, a fumble on the one-yard line by rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers as it was punched out by L’Jarius Snead.

The Ravens defense all but did their job as they contained the Chiefs offense in the second half, allowing zero points and only 98 yards.

Along with Flowers’ fumble, Jackson threw an ugly interception as he targeted tight end Isaiah Likely in triple coverage. Likely was clearly interfered with but that was overlooked as the Chiefs intercepted the ball in the end zone and gained another touchback.

Along with turnovers, the Ravens commit numerous penalties that punished the Ravens, including a taunting call on Flowers after making a huge reception. Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy also commit an ugly penalty that was being baited out by the Chiefs offense, namely tight end Travis Kelce.

The Ravens will now have to deal with a painful loss as the Chiefs head to play Super Bowl LVIII and the No. 1 seed in the AFC heads home.

In all, the Ravens weren’t disciplined. The offensive game plan was questionable. The performance and execution wasn’t there. It results in a 17-10 loss, and the Chiefs celebrating the AFC Championship trophy at M&T Bank Stadium, on their field.