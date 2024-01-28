Ravens vs. Chiefs AFCCG: Early scuffles ensue before kickoff

Prior to kickoff, multiple scuffles ensue between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. First, between the kicker Justin Tucker and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Tucker going at it pregame . Mahomes keeps kicking Tuckers holder away. pic.twitter.com/KeqhYyle4t — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

Tucker has routinely warmed up in the oppositions half of the field, which is rather cheeky. But today, rather than the opponents working around him, Kelce and Mahomes got fed up and tossed aside Tucker’s gear.

Later on, Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet and the Chiefs defensive backs got into a squabble. It appeared a ball to Maulet was overthrown and he went to retrieve it in the group. But some jawing may have occurred and Maulet was displeased.

Here’s the exchange between Ravens CB Arthur Maulet and Chiefs DBs

pic.twitter.com/HPMdOqvfRx — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) January 28, 2024

Maulet then looked ready to annihilate the Chiefs as he listened in on inside linebacker Roquan Smith’s pre-game speech. You can see him with fury in his eyes as this game commences.

Though they’ve tried to bill this as just another game, the Ravens clearly are ready for more and the intensity is ramped up.