Ravens vs. Chiefs AFCCG: Early scuffles ensue before kickoff

Despite all the talk, this isn’t like “any other game”

By Kyle Phoenix
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Prior to kickoff, multiple scuffles ensue between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. First, between the kicker Justin Tucker and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Tucker has routinely warmed up in the oppositions half of the field, which is rather cheeky. But today, rather than the opponents working around him, Kelce and Mahomes got fed up and tossed aside Tucker’s gear.

Later on, Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet and the Chiefs defensive backs got into a squabble. It appeared a ball to Maulet was overthrown and he went to retrieve it in the group. But some jawing may have occurred and Maulet was displeased.

Maulet then looked ready to annihilate the Chiefs as he listened in on inside linebacker Roquan Smith’s pre-game speech. You can see him with fury in his eyes as this game commences.

Though they’ve tried to bill this as just another game, the Ravens clearly are ready for more and the intensity is ramped up.

