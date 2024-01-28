Ravens vs. Chiefs AFCCG: Open Thread, Inactives

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to close out their season at M&T Bank Stadium with one more win and advance to Super Bowl LVIII. The foe in their way? The Kansas City Chiefs, who are awfully familiar with playing in the AFC Championship.
Inactives
Ravens
- QB Malik Cunningham
- WR Tylan Wallace
- CB Rock Ya-Sin
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips
- C Sam Mustipher
- OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
Chiefs
- LB Willie Gay
- WR Kadarius Toney
- CB Keith Taylor
- CB Ekow Boye-Doe
- DE .J. Thompson
- OL Joe Thuney
- DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Pre-Game Reads
- Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Arrowhead Pride
- How the Ravens can attack the Chiefs’ offense
- Who has more at stake in Ravens vs. Chiefs AFC Championship?
Quick Hits
(Courtesy of Ravens PR)
Playoff Streaks
- 6 — Consecutive postseason games in which the Ravens defense has permitted 300-or-fewer yads, tying for the NFL’s second-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Only the 1976-80 Rams (seven) posted a long-such streak.
- 5 — Consecutive postseason games in which the Ravens rushing attack has eclipsed 150 rushing yards, tying for the NFL’s second-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Only the 1972-84 Dolphins (seven) posted a longer-such streak
- 4 — Consecutive postseason games in which the Ravens rush defense has permitted 60-or-fewr ground yards, marking the NFL’s longest streak since the 1970 merger.
Social Media
As always, we do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!
- Twitter: @KylePBarber, @BmoreBeatdown
- Facebook: Baltimore Beatdown: For Baltimore Ravens fans
Loading comments...