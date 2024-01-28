Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Championship Round

Beatdown picks continue to roll on as the staff keep trying to predict the winners. Now, we move onto the Championship round in the NFL to see who will square of in Super Bowl LVIII

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > Kansas City Chiefs

The Ravens look primed to take down a less-than-stellar Chiefs team that struggled to get past the beat-themselves Buffalo Bills. Though this game could go either way, the Beatdown staff are confident they’ll be taking care of business and moving onto the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers > Detroit Lions

The dream season seems to stop here for the Honolulu Blue, as they face the mighty 49ers. But as we have praised David for defeating Goliath, maybe the Lions and their spirit to overcome anything could result in defeating the star-filled roster of San Francisco

