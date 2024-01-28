Ravens vs. Chiefs: How to watch AFC Championship, kickoff, TV schedule, odds and more

A ticket to the Super Bowl is on the line as the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship Game.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Broadcast

Local TV: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Paramount+

CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Paramount+ TV Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Evan Washburn (sideline), Jay Feely (sideline)

Radio

Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 83 or 225

Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

(desktop or in-market mobile users) and the (in-market users only) Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio

Westwood One Sports

National Radio Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Devin Mccourty (analyst), Ross Tucker (Sideline)

Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens -4

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -198; Chiefs +164