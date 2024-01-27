Terrell Suggs will NOT be wearing the Bane mask for AFCCG vs. Chiefs

On October 1, 2017, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs emerged from the tunnel donning a Bane mask from The Dark Knight Rises. It was one of the coolest intros seen in pro football. But don’t expect him to wear it on Sunday as he returns to support the team in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Though fans have clamored for Suggs to return in the villain look, he responded to one fan that he will be without the iconic look, and for good reason.

If Terrell Suggs is wearing anything other than this, we riot@untouchablejay4 pic.twitter.com/juGEywW8Bs — Mandrew's Burner8️⃣9️⃣ (@MandrewsBurner) January 27, 2024

Well start rioting. Bane mask is 0-2.

Not gonna risk it ‍♂️. — HULK SIZZLE (@untouchablejay4) January 27, 2024

Though I can’t find when he wore it the second time, the first instance he wore the mask was against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of 2016. The team would then lay an egg against the Steelers, losing 26-9 as Joe Flacco was intercepted twice and running back Alex Collins lost a fumble. Suggs was all but blanked on the stat sheet, finishing with one tackle.

However, the Gladiator helmet could be in question though, right? The Ravens won that game in 2014, 26-6. Just to spark your memory, we saw tight end Owen Daniels score two touchdowns and Justin Tucker hit three field goals inside of 30 yards en route to victory. The Ravens also didn’t turn the ball over and they recovered two fumbles by the Steelers.