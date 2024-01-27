Third team requests to interview Dennard Wilson; New York Giants to conduct second interview

According to reports, Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is gaining more attention in the NFL hiring cycle. Wilson will reportedly interview with the Los Angeles Rams for their vacant defensive coordinator position. This would be his third team he’ll interview for. Also, Wilson is getting a second interview with the New York Giants.

Ravens’ defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is interviewing for the defensive coordinator jobs with the Rams, Titans and Giants, per source. It’s his second DC interview with the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2024

Wilson was arguably the top candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles last season before they went with the now released Sean Desai. Then, they botched it by bringing in Matt Patricia.

It’s hard to imagine Wilson returning for another season with the Ravens. He’s more than earned the next step in the NFL realm by elevating players at each stop in his career. The latest being safety Kyle Hamilton, who in Year 2 became a First team All-Pro and is arguably the best safety in the league at this point. But, the hiring cycle is tough for coaches when their team continues to win in the postseason, as other NFL teams are desperate to get the ball rolling and start building their staffs and rosters immediately. The Ravens have been a bit fortunate to see most NFL Head Coaching gigs be filled, keeping both their coordinators with the team... for now.