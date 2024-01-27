Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey expected to play; Chiefs rule out wide receiver

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

#Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (questionable, calf) is expected to play in Sunday’s AFC title game, per source. Could be in a rotational role but he is slated to be up for gameday. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 27, 2024

Humphrey was one of the few starters remaining that wasn’t on the field against the Houston Texans in the Divisional round, as he’s been dealing with a calf injury since December 31. However, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be at full strength, and as such the Ravens could be using him in a rotational role. The Ravens have done so throughout the course of the season with Humphrey having a tough season with injuries.

On the other end, the Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Kadarius Toney due to a hip injury and personal reasons.

Chiefs now officially have ruled out WR Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s AFC Championship game due to a hip injury and personal reasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2024

This is the sixth-straight game Toney has missed for the Chiefs. His last game he tipped a ball that led to an interception for the New England Patriots that sparked frustration on the Chiefs sideline.

This isn’t the biggest statistical loss for the Chiefs as Toney ranks 10th in receiving yards for the Chiefs with 169 yards. The Chiefs will continue to rely on tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.