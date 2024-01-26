Mark Andrews: ‘I’m going to give it my all’

After being activated to the 53-man roster, Baltimore Ravens tight end spoke to media in the locker room following practice on his rehabilitation and what drove him to returning. At the top of the list was “unfinished business.”

“[Lamar Jackson] and I came in here in the league in 2018—the same time together and we’ve always talked about unfinished business, and this is part of that unfinished business,” Andrews said with a determined tone.

Andrews has been diligently working behind the scenes to get back on the field this season. According to Andrews, he’s been rehabbing four-to-six hours a day and in using his girlfriend’s parents hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Andrews injury in Week 11 included a cracked fibula and ligament damage, the same injury sustained by wide receiver Terrell Owens in 2005. Owens managed to return seven weeks later and play in Super Bowl XXXIX. Andrews wanted to get back on the field and researched how Owens managed to return.

“I was doing more research about bringing oxygen – especially as a diabetic – to your legs, your feet, your ankle – my ankle,” Andrews said in an interview with Baltimoreravens.com’s Ryan Mink. “To help speed up that process is huge. That’s what healing is all about – extra oxygen, building that up as much as you can.”

According to Mink’s report, Andrews would use the hyperbaric oxygen chamber provided by his girlfriend’s mother for two-hour sessions to give his body the extra benefits to see the field again this season. Andrews talked about how tough it was sitting on the sideline in the Divisional round, knowing that if the Ravens hadn’t won, his determined effort to return would be for not.

“It [was] tough,” Andrews said. “But at the same time, I’ve been trusting these guys every step of the way they’ve done it. So, you just got to keep faith, keep a good mindset. There’s a lot of respect for what these guys have done. And again, I’m hoping to add to that.”

Andrews was asked if he’ll be the same guy we’ve come to expect each week when stepping onto the field on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m going to give it my all. I’m going to give him my all and you’ll see me,” Andrews said.