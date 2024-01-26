Ravens practice updates: All 53 players practicing two days before AFC Championship Game

Health is a key ingredient to success in the NFL and two days out from the Ravens playing in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, they’re as healthy as can be. On Friday, the Ravens had perfect attendance at practice, as the lone absence from yesterday, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, returned.

Ravens practice attendance



All 53 players are participating. — Kyle Phoenix (@KylePBarber) January 26, 2024

The bye week, the rest and everything in between has all led up to the Ravens getting healthy and preparing for their Super Bowl run. Now, they’re a game from playing in The Big Game, with their entire roster healthy and practicing.

Now, that does come with the fact a couple guys are still dealing with some injury, namely wide receive Tylan Wallace, who was off to the side working through his knee injury and only participating in individual drills, but attendance is attendance. At least, that’s how it was counted when I showed up to first-period pre-calculus and mostly stared at the desk from exhaustion. I still showed up, Mr. Richert.