Chiefs vs Ravens: Long list of injuries for Kansas City’s AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are banged up heading into the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens. In addition to two players that are on injured reserve, the Chiefs have 15 players on their injury report this week.

Despite the big number, only three players completely missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) aren’t expected to play on Sunday. Running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) missed practice but participated in the walkthrough, indicating he has a better chance to be a go.

WR Kadarius Toney (hip) was limited on Thursday after being a full participant Wednesday, and is the only player who took a step back.

Safety Mike Edwards (concussion) improved from DNP on Wednesday to limited participant on Thursday. Guard Trey Smith went from DNP to full participant after an illness kept him out Wednesday.

Among the limited participants on Wednesday, only one improved to full participant as backup QB Blaine Gabbert’s oblique apparently was better.

Everyone else stayed static: