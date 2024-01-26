Ravens activate TE Mark Andrews before AFCCG vs. Chiefs

The Ravens continue to see rest, recovery and rehabilitation pay off this season as tight end Mark Andrews has been activated off injured reserve on Friday, January 26.

The activation of Andrews was expected this week after he appeared close to playing against the Houston Texans in the Divisional round. The week of practicing saw Andrews go from limited in the first practice to being a full participant in the final two practices before being given a “questionable” game status. However, the Ravens did not promote him to the active roster.

On Thursday, the Ravens waived outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, which freed up a roster spot that was pretty clear was going to Andrews. Now, they’ve made the coinciding move.

Now, it’s expected Andrews will play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it’s pertinent to find ways to not limit tight end Isaiah Likely, who has scored six touchdowns in seven games since Andrews has been out. This season, the Ravens have seen Likely diminish when both tight ends are on the field, but it’s up to the Ravens coaching staff to continue Likely’s chain-moving and scoring ways and boost both players’ with Andrews back in the lineup.