Ravens to wear undefeated playoff uniform combo for AFCCG vs. Chiefs

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That may be the Ravens’ mantra as they will wear their purple jersey, black pants uniform combination this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Is it in part because the look is slick or better yet, they’re 3-0 in the uniforms, with last weeks sound defeat over the Houston Texans in the Divisional round keeping the undefeated streak? Either way, the Ravens playoff record is perfect in the uniform combination.

The record is far superior than their purple jerseys, white pants combination, which has a paltry 3-4 (.429) record. So, sticking with what works at home is best.

According to @RavensUniforms on Twitter, the Ravens have a 22-3 record over their past 25 games wearing the purple-on-black combination. Their last loss with the uniforms was Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts nd the only time they wore the combination during the 2023 regular season.