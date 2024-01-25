Ravens injury updates: Ravens have 52/53 players practicing

Four days from the AFC Championship game, the Baltimore Ravens have 52 of their 53 rostered players on the practice field. The lone absence was cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

OL K Zeitler, WR T. Wallace returned

This is an improvement from yesterday which had both wide receiver Tylan Wallace and offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler missing.

Wallace, who is dealing with a knee injury, appeared to be partaking only in individual drills and workouts along the sideline. However, Zeitler was full-go with the rest of the offensive line corps as he returned to practice from getting yesterday off for rest.

The extra week of rest for the bye week and resting starters in Week 18 has paid dividends as the Ravens now find themselves a beacon of health. Along with the added rest, they also didn’t experience the same snap count as the Kansas City Chiefs, as the Ravens defense played 49 snaps on Saturday while the Chiefs played 70 snaps against the Dolphins in a blisteringly cold game.

All things are trending for the Ravens. Now, to capitalize on it.