PFWA names Lamar Jackson MVP, Mike Macdonald Asst. Coach of the Year

The Pro Football Writers of America have given credit where it’s due, naming two Baltimore Ravens winners of individual awards.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson being the first, with his second MVP from the PFWA. They awarded him MVP in 2019. Jackson is the second Raven to be awarded MVP as running back Jamal Lewis earned the accolade in 2003.

“Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw for a career-high 3,678 yards and rushed for 821 yards to become the first player with multiple 3,000/800 seasons, is the 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). ... Jackson, the 50th MVP honored by the PFWA, wins the award for the second time (2019), and he is the ninth player in NFL history to win multiple PFWA MVP awards. Jackson is the 11th consecutive quarterback selected MVP by the PFWA and the 34th QB to win the award overall. The Ravens have won three PFWA MVP awards all time with Jackson (2019, 2023) and RB Jamal Lewis (2003).”

The PFWA also named Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald as their Assistant Coach of the Year. Macdonald is the fourth Raven to win the award after Marin Lewis (2000), Rex Ryan (2006) and Greg Roman (2019).