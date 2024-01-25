Four Ravens nominated for NFL Honors; Lamar Jackson finalist for MVP

The NFL Honors finalists have been announced by on Thursday and multiple Ravens are among them. Unsurprisingly, quarterback Lamar Jackson is among them, being named one of five finalists for League MVP.

League MVP finalists

QB Lamar Jackson

QB Josh Allen

QB Dak Prescott

QB Brock Purdy

RB Christian McCaffrey

Jackson is also one of five finalists named for Offensive Player of the Year.

Offensive Player of the Year finalists

QB Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

QB Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

WR Ceedee lamb (Cowboys)

WR Tyreek Hill (Dolphins)

RB Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

A welcome sight to see was Head Coach John Harbaugh being among the five finalists for Coach of the Year. If Harbaugh were to win, it would be his second time winning the award after doing so in 2019.

Coach of the Year finalists

John Harbaugh (Ravens)

Dan Campbell (Lions)

Demeco Ryans (Texans)

Kyle Shanahan (49ers)

Kevin Stefanski (Browns)

The Ravens have great odds to take home the Assistant Coach of the Year award, seeing as both Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken are finalists. In 2019, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman won the award, when both he and Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale were finalists. The award started in 2014, and if a Raven were to win it, they would be the first team to win the award twice.

Assistant Coach of the Year finalists