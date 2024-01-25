Chargers to bring in Ravens’ Joe Hortiz for second GM interview

The Los Angeles Chargers went to the family tree of Baltimore Ravens’ Head Coach John Harbaugh with the official hiring of his younger brother, Jim Harbaugh, on Wednesday. Now, they might have their sights set on his team’s front office to find the next head of theirs.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, they will be bringing in Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz for a second interview for their general manager vacancy on Thursday, except this time it will be in person.

The #Chargers will bring #Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz in for a second, in-person GM interview tomorrow, sources say. They had #Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown in today.



The new GM will work with Jim Harbaugh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024

Hortiz completed his first interview with the Chargers virtually on January 13 and would continue working in tandem with a Harbaugh if hired. Los Angeles also conducted an in-person interview with New York Giants’ Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown on Wednesday. Since he left without being announced along with their new head coach hire, Hortiz’s chances of landing the job might be very high.

After starting scouting both pro and college players, Hortiz has been an integral member of the Ravens front office since 1998. He’s worn other hats including the director of college scouting, too, and has been serving in his current role since 2019. He has been Ravens’ General Manager Eric DeCosta’s chief personnel evaluator and also worked closely with his predecessor, Ozzie Newsome, who is now the Ravens’ executive vice president.

The 48-year-old is a well-respected executive with a keen eye for talents He’s been integral in the selection of several perennial Pro Bowlers and All-Pros for the Ravens over the past two decades.

If hired, Hortiz would be taking over for former Chargers’ General Manager Tom Telesco who was fired during the regular season. Telesco was recently hired to lead the Las Vegas Raiders’ front office in the same role.

He’d be inheriting a murky cap situation with some tough decisions lying ahead pertaining to aging and expensive veteran players. Thankfully, the team already has a franchise quarterback in place and is locked up on a long-term deal with Justin Herbert. So, nailing the draft will be paramount with limited financial flexibility.

Hortiz isn’t the only member of the Ravens’ front office to receive an interest from another team for a general manager vacancy. Vice President of Football Administration Nick Matteo was requested to interview for the Carolina Panthers vacancy a few weeks ago but it has since been filled. The Panthers decided to promote Assistant General Manager David Morgan from within.